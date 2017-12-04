search on deccanchronicle.com
World, Asia

US, S Korea kick off largest joint air drill, days after N Korea’s missile test

AFP
Published Dec 4, 2017, 4:12 pm IST
Updated Dec 4, 2017, 4:12 pm IST
Pyongyang over the weekend blasted the drill, accusing US President Donald's Trump's administration of ‘begging for nuclear war.’
The annual exercise comes five days after the nuclear- armed North test-fired a new ICBM, which it says brings the whole of the United States within range. (Photo: File/ Representational)
 The annual exercise comes five days after the nuclear- armed North test-fired a new ICBM, which it says brings the whole of the United States within range. (Photo: File/ Representational)

Seoul: The US and South Korea Monday kicked off their largest ever joint air exercise, an operation North Korea has labelled an "all-out provocation", days after Pyongyang fired its most powerful intercontinental ballistic missile.

The five-day Vigilant Ace drill - involving 230 aircraft, including F-22 Raptor stealth jet fighters, and tens of thousands of troops - began Monday morning, Seoul's air force said.

Pyongyang over the weekend blasted the drill, accusing US President Donald's Trump's administration of "begging for nuclear war".

The annual exercise comes five days after the nuclear- armed North test-fired a new ICBM, which it says brings the whole of the United States within range.

As tensions surged, US Senator Lindsey Graham, an influential Republican and foreign policy hawk, warned that the US was moving closer to "preemptive war" with the North.

Read: Preemptive war with North Korea more likely, warns US lawmaker

"If there's an underground nuclear test (by the North), then you need to get ready for a very serious response by the United States," Graham told the CBS show "Face the Nation".

The isolated and impoverished North has staged six increasingly powerful atomic tests since 2006 - most recently in September.

"The preemption is becoming more likely as their technology matures. Every missile test, every underground test of a nuclear weapon, means the marriage is more likely," he said.

Graham's remarks echoed those of Trump's National Security Adviser HR McMaster, who told a security forum on Saturday that the potential for war with the North "is increasing every day."

The North has boasted that the Hwasong 15 ICBM tested on Wednesday is capable of delivering a "super-large" nuclear warhead anywhere in the US mainland.

Analysts agree that the latest test showed a big improvement in potential range, but say it was likely achieved using a dummy warhead that would have been quite light.

They say a missile carrying a much heavier nuclear warhead would struggle to travel as far.

They are also sceptical that Pyongyang has mastered the sophisticated technology required to protect such a warhead from the extreme temperatures and stresses encountered as the missile hurtles back to Earth.

The North's widely-condemned nuclear and missile programmes have made significant progress under leader Kim Jong-Un, who has overseen four nuclear tests and dozens of missile launches since taking power in 2011.

The months-long nuclear standoff between Kim and Trump - as well as their trading of personal insults - has fuelled concerns of another conflict, more than six decades after 1950-53 Korean War that left much of the peninsula in ruins.

But even some Trump advisers say US military options are limited when Pyongyang could launch an artillery barrage on the South Korean capital Seoul - only around 50 kilometres from the heavily-fortified border and home to 10 million people.

Tags: us-south korea joint air drill, hwasong-15, donald trump, kim jong un
Location: South Korea, Seoul, Seoul




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Cop holds on to van hanging off bridge with bare hands to save driver's life

Martin Willis is being hailed for his courage on social media (Photo: Twitter)
 

Robbers distract bank staff with dog poo to steal valuables

Robbers steal valuables from bank by distracting staff with dog poo. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Dhoni to retire after India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI in Mohali?

The Mohali police have been benefiting from Dhoni’s services ever since he was three-years-old, with the labrador assisting them in many security operations. (Photo: Indian Express)
 

Metropolitan Opera suspends James Levine over sexual abuse allegations

Levine allegedly abused a boy starting in 1985 when the purported victim was 15. (Photo: AFP/ File)
 

Video: Watch astronauts on ISS make pizza in zero gravity

Astronauts make pizza in zero gravity. (Photo: Youtube screengrab)
 

Ind vs SL, 3rd Test: Dinesh Chandimal helps Sri Lanka reach 356/9, trail by 180 runs

With wickets falling at one end Sri Lanka skipper Dinesh Chandimal have been trying to hold the innings from the other end. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Asia

Flights resume as Bali volcano dissipates into a wispy plume of steam

Tourists gather to watch Mount Agung at Amed beach in Karangasem on Indonesia’s resort island of Bali last week. (Photo: AFP/ File)

UN ban on coal exports by Pyongyang taking toll on N Korea-China trade

A three-metre-high metal fence topped with razor wire in a North Korean port marks the front line of the United Nations' ban on coal exports by Pyongyang. (Photo: PTI/ File/Representational)

13 dead, 2 missing as S Korean boat capsizes after hitting refueling vessel

At least 13 people were dead and two missing on Sunday after a South Korean fishing boat collided with a refueling vessel and capsized, the coast guard said. (Photo: AFP/ File)

Lesson in curbing air pollution: Experts say Delhi could learn from China, Mexico

Similar to other megacities, poorer residents are often worst-hit by air pollution, as they are most likely to live along busy highways or near power plants. (Photo: File/Representational)

Bali airport re-opens as volcanic ash shifts direction

Airport officials cautioned that the only direct international gateway to the tropical island could be shuttered again if winds change direction and towering columns of smoke and ash pose a risk to flights. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham