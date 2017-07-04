World, Asia

N Korea missile test: Trump asks China to 'end this nonsense once and for all'

AP
Published Jul 4, 2017, 10:26 am IST
Updated Jul 4, 2017, 10:37 am IST
Trump wrote on Twitter that it's 'Hard to believe that South Korea ... and Japan will put up with this much longer.'
The missile launch comes as the Trump administration has displayed increasing frustration with China's reluctance to put more pressure on North Korea. (Photo: AP)
 The missile launch comes as the Trump administration has displayed increasing frustration with China's reluctance to put more pressure on North Korea. (Photo: AP)

Washington: President Donald Trump criticized North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Monday after that country's latest missile launch, asking, "Does this guy have anything better to do with his life?"

Trump wrote on Twitter that it's "Hard to believe that South Korea ... and Japan will put up with this much longer."

And he urged North Korea's biggest ally, China, to "put a heavy move on North Korea and end this nonsense once and for all!"

Read: North Korea fires ballistic missile in Japan's direction: South Korea

South Korean officials said early Tuesday that North Korea had launched another ballistic missile toward Japan, part of a string of recent test-firings as the North works to build a nuclear-tipped missile that could reach the United States.

The Defense Department said US Pacific Command detected and tracked the launch of a land-based, intermediate range ballistic missile from North Korea's Panghyon Airfield. The missile was tracked for 37 minutes and landed in the Sea of Japan.

Shortly before Trump's tweets, the White House said he had been briefed on the South Korean report.

The missile launch comes as the Trump administration has displayed increasing frustration with China's reluctance to put more pressure on North Korea. Last week, the US blacklisted a small Chinese bank over its business ties with North Korea.

Read: US, Japan 'united' on pressuring North Korea: White House

The White House said Trump brought up the North Korean missile program during a phone call Sunday with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Chinese state media reported that Xi warned Trump that "some negative factors" are hurting US-China relations.

The New York Times, citing anonymous administration officials, reported Monday that Trump told Xi the US was ready to act on its own against North Korea.

A senior US official told foreign policy experts last week that the US has made clear to China that Chinese banks and companies conducting business with Pyongyang will face sanctions if there is no movement on North Korea's nuclear activities, a participant in the meeting told The Associated Press.

The individual wasn't authorized to speak publicly on the matter and asked that his name and that of the senior official be withheld.

Tags: donald trump, kim jong un, ballistic missile, trump administration, xi jinping
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington

 




