Indonesia police plane with 15 on board goes missing, feared crashed

Published Dec 3, 2016, 3:25 pm IST
Updated Dec 3, 2016, 8:23 pm IST
The M28 Skytruck plane lost contact with air traffic control during what was supposed to be a 1.5 hour flight in western Indonesia.
The plane was on its way from Pangkal Pinang, Bangka Belitung province, to Batam in the Riau Islands. (Photo: Representational Image)
Jakarta: An Indonesian police plane carrying 13 people went missing on Saturday on a short domestic flight and is feared crashed, police said, the latest blow to the country's aviation sector.

The M28 Skytruck plane lost contact with air traffic control during what was supposed to be a 1.5 hour flight in western Indonesia.

"Fishermen found clothes, suitcases and air plane seats we fear belong to the plane," national police spokesman Boy Rafli Amar told AFP.

The plane was on its way from Pangkal Pinang, Bangka Belitung province, to Batam in the Riau Islands.

An earlier police statement said the plane had set off at 9:24 am but that air traffic control lost contact with the plane at 10:15 am. It was carrying five crew and eight passengers.

Indonesia's search and rescue team have been deployed and Singapore said it was also helping as the incident happened close to the city-state. Indonesia has a poor aviation safety record and has experienced several air disasters recently.

Last week, an Indonesian army helicopter crashed on Borneo island leaving three crew dead, while in November a cargo plane crashed in Papua region killing four.

