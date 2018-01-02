search on deccanchronicle.com
World, Asia

US can't blame us for its failures in Afghanistan: Pak on Trump's aid remark

PTI/ANI
Published Jan 2, 2018, 8:57 am IST
Updated Jan 2, 2018, 10:12 am IST
Trump accused Pakistan of giving nothing to the US but 'lies and deceit' in return for USD 33 billion aid.
The meeting held a detailed review of the Trump's statement. (Photo: AFP/File)
 The meeting held a detailed review of the Trump's statement. (Photo: AFP/File)

Islamabad: Just hours after United States President Donald Trump accused Pakistan of doing nothing in ‘war on terrorism’ except lying and cheating them, the latter has retorted that the US should not blame Pakistan for its failures in Afghanistan.

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif was first to respond on Monday. He tweeted, “We will respond to President Trump's tweet shortly inshallah...Will let the world know the truth..difference between facts & fiction.”

 

Asif also called on Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi over Trump's remarks.

"The meeting held a detailed review of the Trump's statement," the Geo TV reported, citing its sources.

 It said the two leaders also discussed the country's foreign policy.

Trump, in a strongly-worded tweet, said America had been 'foolishly' providing military aid to Pakistan for 15 years, but in return, it has only received 'lies and deceit.'

"The United States has foolishly given Pakistan more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years, and they have given us nothing but lies & deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools. They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more!" Trump posted on the micro-blogging site on Monday.

Soon, the Government of Pakistan’s Twitter handle also became active and quoting Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, it stated, “allies do not put each other on notice”.

Moments later, the handle again tweeted; this time it quoted Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb.

It said, “...#UnitedStates should not put blames for its failure in #Afghanistan on Pakistan. She further said that #Pakistan has rendered unmatched sacrifices in the war against# terrorism and there is no ambiguity about it.”

Pakistan Army also joined the bandwagon against the Trump’s accusations.

Taking note of accusation that in response to 33 billion dollars in aid that had been given to Pakistan over the last 15 years, the US has got nothing, army’s spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor tweeted that the aid the country had received from the U.S. was "reimbursement for support Islamabad gave to the coalition for its fight against Al Qaeda”.

The Trump’s scathing remarks come after a media report emerged that the United States was considering to withhold a USD 255-million aid to Islamabad due to Pakistan's inability to destroy terror safe havens.

According to a New York Times report, the growing disagreement between the two countries and Pakistan's inability to neutralise the terrorist networks operating from its soil was possibly affecting the decision in providing financial aid to the Islamabad.

Although the volume of annual US assistance to Pakistan stands at USD 1.1 billion, hundreds of millions of dollars are withheld every year under different restrictions imposed since 2011, when relations between the two countries began to deteriorate after Osama bin Laden was found in Abbottabad.

Tags: us aid, us aid for pakistan, donald trump, khawaja asif, military aid
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad, Islamabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Indian Premier League 2018 player retention auction rtm csk mi rr dd srh kkr rcb kxip

While the Indian Premier League 2018 players’ auction will one of the biggest, it will become even more intense as the name of the retained cricketers by the eight IPL teams will be announced on January 4, Thursday. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Now bus shelters are being ‘3D-printed’

On the surface of the frame, there are traces of original ‘inks’ made by 3D printing machine ink nozzles, which is considered to be a mark of 'ecologically aware' luxury items these days.
 

OnePlus releases Face Unlock for OnePlus 5, Oreo 8.0 for 5T — both in Beta

The 5T will also benefit from standard Oreo newbies such as PiP mode, smart text selection and new autofill settings.
 

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma go shopping in South Africa, here’s the picture

Newlywed couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma took some time off and were spotted shopping in Cape Town. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Team India cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara takes to Twitter to make special announcement

Cheteshwar Pujara took to social media Twitter, to announce that he and his wife Puja Pabari are expecting their ‘little bundle of joy this year.’ (Photo: Twitter / Cheteshwar Pujara)
 

Here are the most mispronounced words of 2017

Rounding out the top 10 list of mispronounced words in the US are 'bokeh', 'dotard', 'fibromyalgia', 'Namibia', 'nuclear', 'Puerto Rico' and 'Pyongyang'. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Asia

Pak bans Mumbai attack plotter Hafiz Saeed's organisations from collecting funds

In addition to JuD, the list also includes LeT itself, the Falah-i-Insaniat Foundation (FIF), the Paasban-i-Ahle- Hadith and Pasban-i-Kashmir, among others. (Photo: File)

Will have a say: Xi clarifies China's resolution on major international issues

He also said that China will remain firmly committed to the pledges to tackle climate change, actively push for the BRI and always be a builder of world peace, contributor of global development and keeper of international order. (Photo: AP)

US must realise nuclear button is always on my table: Kim Jong-Un

North Korea leader Kim Jong Un said, 'The nuclear button is always on my table. The US must realise this is not blackmail but reality.' (Photo: File | AP)

S Korea seizes Panama-flagged ship suspected of transferring oil to N Korea

The ship, KOTI, was seized at Pyeongtaek-Dangjin port. (Photo: AFP/Representational)

18 killed, 13 injured in suicide blast at funeral site in Afghanistan

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack in Nangarhar where the Islamic State group has a stronghold. (Photo: AFP/Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham