search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Borussia Dortmund’s want-away striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang looks on course to join former teammate Mkhitaryan at Emirates for a hefty price tag of £60 million. (Photo: AFP) LIVE | Transfer Deadline Day: Dortmund agree deal for Batshuayi to replace Aubameyang
 
World, America

Pornstar Stormy Daniels denies affair with Prez hours before Trump's State speech

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jan 31, 2018, 1:09 pm IST
Updated Jan 31, 2018, 2:04 pm IST
‘The fact of the matter is that each party to this alleged affair denied its existence in 2006, 2011, 2016, 2017 and now again in 2018.’
Daniels who has rediscovered fame with sold out shows at strip clubs and multiple appearances on Television shows and awards, including “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” denied the affair amid reports of first lady Melania Trump being upset about the news. (Photo: Facebook/ @stormydanielshd)
  Daniels who has rediscovered fame with sold out shows at strip clubs and multiple appearances on Television shows and awards, including “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” denied the affair amid reports of first lady Melania Trump being upset about the news. (Photo: Facebook/ @stormydanielshd)

Washington: Hours before Donald Trump’s State of the Union speech on Tuesday, porn star Stormy Daniels issued a statement rubbishing rumours about an affair with the US President.

The signed statement, later confirmed as authentic by Daniels’ representative Gina Rodriguez, is addressed to "To Whom It May Concern" and denies charges of the alleged affair, the Washington Post reported.

 

"The fact of the matter is that each party to this alleged affair denied its existence in 2006, 2011, 2016, 2017 and now again in 2018," the signed statement reads. "I am not denying this affair because I was paid 'hush money' as has been reported in overseas owned tabloids. I am denying it because it never happened."

News of the affair started making rounds in January when Wall Street Journal reported a secret negotiation worth USD 130, 000 made by Trump’s long-time attorney Michael Cohen, allegedly in an attempt to buy Daniel’s silence ahead of 2016 presidential elections.

Cohen later released a statement signed by “Stormy Daniels” denying reports of the affair and the payment, calling them “completely false.”

The White House dismissed the story as "old, recycled reports."

Also Read: Hate crime victim Indian techie’s widow attends Trump’s State of Union speech

“The celebrity magazine In Touch subsequently published a transcript of an interview it said Daniels gave in 2011. The reporter, Jordi Lippe-McGraw, who spoke with Daniels according to In Touch, confirmed that the transcript was an accurate reflection of their May 2011 phone interview,” The Washington Post said.

Daniels who has rediscovered fame with sold out shows at strip clubs and multiple appearances on Television shows and awards, including “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” denied the affair amid reports of first lady Melania Trump being upset about the news.

Melania, who cancelled plans to attend the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland with the President was present at the State of the Union address on Tuesday night.

Tags: donald trump, melania trump, stormy daniels, state of the union
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Need to get perfect selfies fuelling plastic surgery boom

Many people are opting to get plastic surgery to look good in selfies. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Front-row ‘Dreamers’ at Trump’s speech: ‘Make sure Prez sees their faces’

Trump delivered his primetime address in the hallowed House of Representatives chamber, where immigrants from Chile, Guatemala, Mexico and South Korea joined US lawmakers. (Photo: AFP)
 

Twitter trolls MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings for ‘30-plus love’ at IPL 2018 Auction

Chennai Super Kings will be led by MS Dhoni once again, whereas former New Zealand captain Stephen Fleming will be the team’s head coach.(Photo: PTI)
 

Doctors pull out 9-foot tapeworm from rectum of a man in Singapore

The patient was appalled when the worm was pulled out through the rectum (Photo: YouTube)
 

Watch: Match-fixing caught on camera live in UAE? ICC to probe Ajman Twenty20 league

A couple of batsmen were seen charging down the wicket, displaying carelessness to make it back to the crease, while run-outs also occurred in similar fashion.(Photo: Screengrab)
 

Beware! New WhatsApp scam on rise again

Users are duped into paying for a fake subscription fee in order to use the messaging service.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Hate crime victim Indian techie’s widow attends Trump’s State of Union speech

Sunayna’s husband Srinivas Kuchibhotla was shot dead while his colleague, also an Indian, sustained bullet injuries after an American navy veteran opened fire in a crowded suburban bar in Olathe city in February 2017. (Photo: Facebook/Sunayana Dumala)

State of Union: ‘Americans are dreamers too’, Trump on immigration woes

Trump’s address blended self-congratulation and calls for optimism amid a growing economy with ominous warnings about deadly gangs, the scourge of …violent immigrants living in the United States illegally. (Photo: AP)

What Trump said at the State of the Union Speech: Full Text

‘Tonight, I call upon all of us to set aside our differences, to seek out common ground, and to summon the unity we need to deliver for the people. This is really the key,’ Trump said. (Photo: AP)

No random Green Cards, Americans first, Trump's State of Union speech

US PresidentDonald Trump delivers his maiden State of The Union address, an annual message presented by the US President to a joint session of the Congress. (Photo: AP)

US lifts ban on 11 ‘high-risk’ refugee countries; now much tougher scrutiny

The 11 countries, hit with a ban in October in the Trump administration’s revised refugee policy, have not been identified officially.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham