World, America

Donald Trump's new executive order to clamp down on H1B visas

PTI
Published Jan 31, 2017, 9:06 am IST
Updated Jan 31, 2017, 9:07 am IST
The executive order increases inspector raj and ends employment authorisation cards to spouses on such work visas.
The draft of the order was leaked and published by some news websites yesterday. (Photo: AP)
Washington: US President Donald Trump is expected to sign a new executive order aimed at strangulating work-visa programmes, including the H1B and L1 visas used by Indian IT professionals, as part of a larger immigration reform effort, a top White House official has said.

The executive order drafted by the Trump Administration not only strangulates H-1B and L1 visas, but also increases inspector raj and ends employment authorisation cards to spouses on such work visas, which was recently introduced by the previous Obama Administration.

The draft of the order was leaked and published by some news websites yesterday.

"I think with respect to H1Bs and other visa is part of a larger immigration reform effort that the President will continue to talk about through executive order and through working with Congress," White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer told reporters at his daily news conference.

"You've already seen a lot of action on immigration and I think whether it's that or the spousal visas or other type of visas, I think there's an overall need to look at all of these programmes. You'll see both through executive action and through comprehensive measures a way to address immigration as a whole and the visa programme," Spicer said.

As per the leaked draft order, Trump would reverse Obama's extension of the duration of the optional practical training work visas, which allowed foreign students to stay in the US a bit longer after completion of their studies.

Within 90 days of the signing of the executive order, the Secretary of Homeland Security would have to review all regulations that allow foreign nationals to work in the US and determine which of those regulations violate the immigration laws or are not in the national interest of America.

It would also immediately terminate all parole policies. The executive order will also ask the Secretaries of Labour and Homeland Security to restore the integrity of employment-based non-immigrant worker programmes and better protect US and foreign workers affected by these programmes.

The draft order seeks the administration to "consider ways to make the process of allocating visas more efficient and ensure that beneficiaries of the programmes are the best and the brightest."

It also proposes to establish a commission or advisory committee to analyse the nation's current immigration policies  and their impact on the American society, economy, work force, and the foreign policy and national security interest of the United States.

The H1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in speciality occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise in specialised fields. The technology companies depend on it to hire tens of thousands of employees each year. Trump signed an executive order banning foreign nationals from seven predominantly Muslim countries to enter the US on Friday.

Tags: donald trump, h1b visa, work visa programmes, executive order, trump administration
Location: United States, Washington

More From America

Obama rebuffs Trump's immigration order, says American values at stake

The statement, which is also Obama's first since leaving the White House, also rejected the comparison between a 2011 temporary immigration order by Obama that halted Iraqis coming to the US and the broader ban by the Trump administration on citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries. (Photo: AP)

Trump fires acting Attorney General who defied him on immigration ban

US border patrol checking immigrants' social media accounts, political beliefs

Yegani, who works with the American Immigration Lawyers Association (Alia), said border agents were checking the social media accounts of those detained and were interrogating them about their political beliefs before allowing them into the US, the Independent reported. (Photo: AP/ File)

Deadly civilian shootings: from Peshawar to Quebec

Journalists inside an auditorium of school attacked by Taliban, in Peshawar, Pakistan. (Photo:AP)

6 dead in Canada mosque shooting, PM Trudeau dubs it a 'terrorist attack'

Police survey the scene after deadly shooting at a mosque in Quebec City, Canada. (Photo: AP)
