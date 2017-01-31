World, America

Obama rebuffs Trump's immigration order, says American values at stake

ANI
Published Jan 31, 2017, 8:45 am IST
Updated Jan 31, 2017, 8:49 am IST
Obama took on new President, breaking with an unwritten rule that former presidents refrain from criticizing current White House occupant.
The statement, which is also Obama's first since leaving the White House, also rejected the comparison between a 2011 temporary immigration order by Obama that halted Iraqis coming to the US and the broader ban by the Trump administration on citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries. (Photo: AP)
 The statement, which is also Obama's first since leaving the White House, also rejected the comparison between a 2011 temporary immigration order by Obama that halted Iraqis coming to the US and the broader ban by the Trump administration on citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries. (Photo: AP)

Washington: Coming down on President Donald Trump's executive order curbing immigration from select Muslim nations, his predecessor Barack Obama expressed his support to the protesters who have taken to the nation's airports to express their displeasure with Trump's announcement.

"President Obama is heartened by the level of engagement taking place in communities around the country. The President fundamentally disagrees with the notion of discriminating against individuals because of their faith or religion," said Kevin Lewis, spokesman for the former president, in a statement, CNN reports.

Lewis added Obama feels the individuals protesting are "exactly what we expect to see when American values are at stake."

Since Trump came to power 10 days ago, this is the first time that Obama has taken on the new President, breaking with an unwritten rule that former presidents refrain from criticizing the current White House occupant.

The statement, which is also Obama's first since leaving the White House, also rejected the comparison between a 2011 temporary immigration order by Obama that halted Iraqis coming to the US and the broader ban by the Trump administration on citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries.

Earlier, Trump had firmly defended his chaotically enforced ban and said "this is not a Muslim ban".

The U.S. President released a statement that insisted on the legality - and non-religious premise - of his orders to temporarily halt the admission of refugees and ban some travel.

"To be clear, this is not a Muslim ban, as the media is falsely reporting," said Trump.

"This is not about religion - this is about terror and keeping our country safe," Trump said, pledging to issue visas again "once we are sure we have reviewed and implemented the most secure policies over the next 90 days".

However, the sudden order has left many people with legal visas, including refugees, stranded at airports in the US and the Middle East.

World leaders are opening their doors to those affected by the ban. Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted: "To those fleeing persecution, terror & war, Canadians will welcome you, regardless of your faith. Diversity is our strength #WelcomeToCanada"

Trump's order also calls for a review into suspending the Visa Interview Waiver Program, which allows travellers from 38 countries -- including close allies -- to renew travel authorizations without an in-person interview.

Tags: donald trump, barack obama, travel ban, ban on immigrants
Location: United States, Washington

Related Stories

Demonstrators at Philadelphia International Airport protest against the executive order that President Donald Trump signed clamping down on refugee admissions and temporarily restricting travellers from seven predominantly Muslim countries on January 29, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo: AFP)

Global backlash grows against Trump’s immigration order

Governments from London and Berlin to Jakarta and Tehran spoke out against Trump’s order to put a four-month hold on refugees.
30 Jan 2017 3:14 PM

Indian-American Congresswoman vows to fight Trump's immigration ban

Her remarks came after 2 immigrants held by Customs and Border Protection at the Seattle airport as a result of the order were released.
30 Jan 2017 7:57 AM
London's Pakistan-origin mayor Sadiq Khan slammed US President Donald Trump's ban on immigration from seven Muslim-majority nations as

London's Pak-origin mayor criticises Trump's immigration ban

Khan released a statement responding to Trump's executive order, describing the ban on immigrants as 'shameful and cruel'.
29 Jan 2017 6:26 PM

Entertainment Gallery

Numerous Bollywood stars were snapped by shutterbugs at various locations in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay, Ranveer, Huma, Shilpa, others are quite the fashion icons
Several Bollywood celebrities were seen at the Mumbai airport on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Airport spotting: Shahid-Mira, John, Suniel, Zareen at their delightful best
The team of 'Kaabil' promoted their film on the sets of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik and his Kaabil team have an enjoyable time on Kapil Sharma's show
On Sunday, Hyderabad was showered with celebrities who gathered around to attend Keshav and Veena Reddy's wedding ceremony. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Reddy's Big Fat Wedding: Celebs at Keshav-Veena's marriage ceremony
On Saturday, Bombay was buzzing with Bollywood stars as they stepped out to have a casual weekend. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Cozy vibes: Alia, Kareena, Malaika, Arjun dress down for a lazy weekend
Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and numerous other stars were seen at the airport and other locations in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars grab eyeballs across Mumbai city
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Confirmed! Tabu is part of the Golmaal Again cast

Tabu
 

Wriddhiman Saha, Parthiv Patel both to be part of Indian squad for Bangladesh Test?

Chairman of selectors MSK Prasad has recently declared that Wriddhiman Saha is still India's
 

Pic: Shahid needs a reason to go shirtless and looks celestial, every single time!

Shahid Kapoor
 

Andhra Pradesh invited investors with this logo and things got awkward

The caption accompanying it said,
 

Watch: Ashton Kutcher condemns President Trump’s ban on Muslims at the SAG Awards

Ashton Kutcher
 

UK school allows slippers in class to improve learning

The system is already in use in Scandinavian countries, where cold weather conditions mean that children take their snow boots off before entering the classroom. (Photo: Representational Image/AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Trump fires acting attorney journal who defied him on migrant ban

US border patrol checking immigrants' social media accounts, political beliefs

Yegani, who works with the American Immigration Lawyers Association (Alia), said border agents were checking the social media accounts of those detained and were interrogating them about their political beliefs before allowing them into the US, the Independent reported. (Photo: AP/ File)

Deadly civilian shootings: from Peshawar to Quebec

Journalists inside an auditorium of school attacked by Taliban, in Peshawar, Pakistan. (Photo:AP)

6 dead in Canada mosque shooting, PM Trudeau dubs it a 'terrorist attack'

Police survey the scene after deadly shooting at a mosque in Quebec City, Canada. (Photo: AP)

In response to Trump’s travel ban, Starbucks to hire 10,000 refugees for 5 years

Howard Schultz, the coffee retailer’s chairman and CEO, said in a letter to employees Sunday that the hiring would apply to stores worldwide and the effort would start in the United States where the focus would be on hiring immigrants “who have served with U.S. troops as interpreters and support personnel.” (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham