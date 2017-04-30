World, America

Donald Trump promises to make 'big decision' on one-sided Paris deal

Trump said the Paris Agreement on Climate Change is "one sided."
Washington: President Donald Trump has promised to make a “big decision” on the “one-sided” Paris climate deal soon as he alleged the US is being unfairly targeted by asking to pay money while major polluting nations like Russia, China and India are contributing “nothing.”

In a campaign-style rally in Pennsylvania , a state that helped tip the election in his favor, Mr Trump said the Paris Agreement on Climate Change is “one sided.”

“I will be making a big decision on the Paris accord over the next two weeks and we will see what happens,” he said in his speech to mark the first 100 days of his presidency.

“...like the one-sided Paris climate accord. Where the US pays billions of dollars, while China, Russia, and India have contributed (to pollution) and will contribute nothing,” Mr Trump alleged as the audience booed to the Paris Agreement.

Celebrating the first 100 days of his administration, Mr Trump attacked the media, again, for misleading the people with “fake news” as he skipped the “very boring” annual White House Correspondents’ Dinner to become the first President in over 30 years to skip the gala.

“I could not possibly be more thrilled than to be more than 100 miles away from Washington’s swamp, spending my evening with all of you with a much, much larger crowd and much, much better people. The media deserves a very big, fat, failing grade,” Mr Trump said sarcastically over the media’s coverage of his achievements during his first 100 days in office.

He said a large group of Hollywood actors and Washington media are consoling each other in a hotel ballroom in the nation’s capital right now, referring to the annual black-tie dinner at a luxurious hotel which was sold out to more than 2,600 guests, comprising who’s who of nation’s political players, and top journalists.    

