World, America

6 dead in Canada mosque shooting, PM Trudeau dubs it a 'terrorist attack'

AFP
Published Jan 30, 2017, 12:11 pm IST
Updated Jan 30, 2017, 12:26 pm IST
The attack comes as Canada has vowed to open its arms wide to Muslims and refugees after Trump's travel ban.
Police survey the scene after deadly shooting at a mosque in Quebec City, Canada. (Photo: AP)
 Police survey the scene after deadly shooting at a mosque in Quebec City, Canada. (Photo: AP)

Quebec City: Six people died and eight were injured after gunmen opened fire at a Quebec City mosque, a shooting that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau condemned on Monday as a "terrorist attack."

Police spokeswoman Christine Coulombe told journalists that two suspects were arrested following the attack that police were also treating as an act of terrorism.

Trudeau said in a statement that "we condemn this terrorist attack on Muslims in a center of worship and refuge."

"Muslim-Canadians are an important part of our national fabric, and these senseless acts have no place in our communities, city and country."

According to witnesses interviewed on local television, two masked gunmen entered the cultural center around 7:15 pm yesterday.

The motive of the  attack was not immediately clear. Police quickly set up in the mosque's vicinity. Coulombe said those killed were between ages 35 and 70.

Police did not rule out the possibility of a third suspect who had fled the scene.

"It is heart-wrenching to see such senseless violence," Trudeau said. "Diversity is our strength, and religious tolerance is a value that we, as Canadians, hold dear."

Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard said in a series of Twitter posts that the government was "mobilized to ensure the security of the people of Quebec."

"Quebec categorically rejects this barbaric violence," he wrote. "Solidarity with Quebec people of Muslim faith." Police stationed near the mosque told AFP that they had been preparing for this type of attack "because it's happening all over the world."

"I don't understand why here -- it's a small mosque," said a man who was inside the center at the time of the attack. "It's not Montreal or Toronto."

The mosque has already been the target of hate: a pig's head was left on the doorstep last June during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Other mosques in Canada have been targeted with racist graffiti in recent months.

The attack comes as Canada has vowed to open its arms wide to Muslims and refugees after US President Donald Trump's controversial immigration ban Friday sparked travel chaos and outrage around the world.

Canada will offer temporary residence permits to people stranded in the country as a result of Trump's order, the immigration ministry said Sunday.

"Let me assure those who may be stranded in Canada that I will use my authority as minister to provide them with temporary residency if needed as we have done in the past," Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen said at a news conference.

Trump has suspended the arrival of all refugees to the US for at least 120 days and barred entry for 90 days to people from seven Muslim-majority countries: Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

Tags: justin trudeau, quebec shooting, terrorism, mosque attack
Location: Canada, Québec, Québec

Related Stories

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, left, greets Georgina Zires, center, Madeleine Jamkossian, second right, and her father Kevork Jamkossian, refugees fleeing from Syria, as they arrive at Pearson International airport, in Toronto. (Photo: AP)

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau welcomes refugees rejected by Donald Trump

The Syrian refugee crisis became a major issue in Canada's election after the haunting image of a drowned 3-year-old Aylan Kurdi.
29 Jan 2017 11:07 AM
Journalists inside an auditorium of school attacked by Taliban, in Peshawar, Pakistan. (Photo:AP)

Deadly civilian shootings: from Peshawar to Quebec

Gunmen killed at least six people and injured eight more when they opened fire in a mosque in Quebec City.
30 Jan 2017 12:20 PM

Lifestyle Gallery

Chinese around the world are celebrating this year's Year of the Rooster according to the Chinese zodiac calendar (Photo: PTI/AP)

Kolkata's Chinese community welcomes year of the rooster
The Madhav Narayan festival is a month long festival where Nepalese worship goddess Swasthini and Lord Shiva. The women pray for a good husband and the others for their longevity. (Photo: AP)

Nepal celebrates Madhav Narayan festival
New York, Cambodia,Thailand and Japan celebrate the Lunar New Year in the most unique fashion. (Photos: AP)

Lunar New Year celebrations across the world
A dustbin that seems to resemble the new US president Donald Trump due to a yellow lid like his hair has sparked another photoshop battle (Photo: Twitter)

Here's what the internet did to a dustbin resembling Donald Trump
Even in the 21st century rape survivors are still blamed by sections of society. Misogynistic views about women give rise to allegations that victims put themselves in a vulnerable position because of the way they behave or dress. (Photo: Facebook)

Striking illustrations take on victim-shaming
The victim blaming and outrageous victim blaming following the Bengaluru mass molestations caused women to come out and reiterate their right to go out after dark (Photo: Facebook)

Women hit out at sexism from Hyderabad to Delhi with #IWillGoOut
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

BO Day 4: SRK's Raees underperforms, Hrithik's Kaabil still struggling

Stills from the films.
 

Roger Federer slams Pat Cash’s ‘legal cheating’ claim

Roger Federer defended his right to receive treatment, saying he had been feeling pain in his upper right thigh for much of the tournament. (Photo: AP)
 

8 quick camera tricks to help beginners shoot unique photos

If you are an amateur, or a beginner, you can use these quick tips for to shoot some unique photos to enhance your skills and get great shots.
 

ASUS to launch 5000mAh ZenFone 3S Max with Nougat in India

The USP of the ZenFone 3S Max is the massive 5000mAh battery, which is slated to give the user a maximum of 34 days on standby (4G) and up to 28 hours of talk or 25 hours of Wi-Fi browsing.
 

Watch: Varun is the quintessential goofball in 1st Badrinath Ki Dulhania teaser

Screengrabs from the video.
 

Virat Kohli lauds ‘outstanding’ Ashish Nehra, Jasprit Bumrah

While Jasprit Bumrah held his nerve as England needed 8 runs in the final over to win Nagpur T20, Ashish Nehra scalped three wickets and played his part in India’s five-run win over England in Nagpur T20. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Deadly civilian shootings: from Peshawar to Quebec

Journalists inside an auditorium of school attacked by Taliban, in Peshawar, Pakistan. (Photo:AP)

In response to Trump’s travel ban, Starbucks to hire 10,000 refugees for 5 years

Howard Schultz, the coffee retailer’s chairman and CEO, said in a letter to employees Sunday that the hiring would apply to stores worldwide and the effort would start in the United States where the focus would be on hiring immigrants “who have served with U.S. troops as interpreters and support personnel.” (Representational Image)

Canada offers temporary residence permits to those stranded by US travel ban

Canada will offer temporary residence permits to people stranded in the country as a result of US President Donald Trump's travel ban, the immigration ministry said. (Photo: AP)

US: Burglar breaks into woman's home; cooks, showers before leaving

The Vindicator reports Saturday the man was charged with burglary and breaking and entering. (Representational Image)

Travel ban aimed at avoiding situation existing in Europe: White House

Emtisal Bazara cries as she and her husband, Ahmad Bazara, both recent Syrian immigrants, look on at a rally to oppose President Donald Trump's executive order barring citizens from several countries from entering the United States in Seattle. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham