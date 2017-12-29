search on deccanchronicle.com
China caught ‘red-handed’: Trump upset about Beijing-Pyongyang oil friendship

REUTERS
Published Dec 29, 2017, 6:22 pm IST
Updated Dec 29, 2017, 6:27 pm IST
An official of the US State Department said the US govt was aware of vessels engaged in such activity involving refined petroleum and coal.
The Trump administration has led a drive to step up global sanctions on North Korea in response to Pyongyang's efforts to develop nuclear-tipped missiles capable of hitting the United States. (Photo: File)
Washington: US President Donald Trump on Thursday said China has been "caught" allowing oil into North Korea and said such moves would prevent "a friendly solution" to the crisis over Pyongyang's nuclear program

"Caught RED HANDED - very disappointed that China is allowing oil to go into North Korea. There will never be a friendly solution to the North Korea problem if this continues to happen!" Trump wrote in a post on Twitter.

 

China earlier on Thursday said there had been no UN sanction-breaking oil sales by Chinese ships to North Korea after a South Korean newspaper said Chinese and North Korean vessels had been illicitly linking up at sea to get oil to North Korea.

An official of the US State Department said the US government was aware of vessels engaged in such activity involving refined petroleum and coal.

"We have evidence that some of the vessels engaged in these activities are owned by companies in several countries, including China," the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

South Korea's Chosun Ilbo newspaper this week quoted South Korean government sources as saying that US spy satellites had detected Chinese ships transferring oil to North Korean vessels around 30 times since October.

US officials have not confirmed details of this report.

The Trump administration has led a drive to step up global sanctions on North Korea in response to Pyongyang's efforts to develop nuclear-tipped missiles capable of hitting the United States.

Washington says the full cooperation of China, North Korea's neighbour and main trading partner, is vital to the success of this effort, while warning that all options are on the table, including military ones, in dealing with North Korea.

The UN Security Council last week unanimously imposed new sanctions on North Korea for a recent intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) test, seeking to further limit its access to refined petroleum products and crude oil.

The US-drafted UN resolution seeks to ban nearly 90 percent of refined petroleum exports to North Korea by capping them at 500,000 barrels a year.

It also caps crude oil supplies to North Korea at 4 million barrels a year and commits the Security Council to further reductions if Pyongyang conducts another nuclear or ICBM test.

Documents seen by Reuters in December showed Washington called on the Security Council to blacklist 10 ships for circumventing sanctions by conducting ship-to-ship transfers of refined petroleum products to North Korean vessels or transporting North Korean coal.

China and Russia subsequently asked for more time to consider the proposal.

The ships targeted for blacklisting were the Xin Sheng Hai (flag unknown); the Hong-Kong-flagged Lighthouse Winmore; the Togo-flagged Yu Yuan; Panama-flagged Glory Hope 1 (also known as Orient Shenyu), Kai Xiang and Billions No. 18; and the North Korean-flagged Ul Ji Bong 6, Rung Ra 2, Rye Song Gang 1, and Sam Jong 2.

In September, the Security Council put a cap of 2 million barrels a year on refined petroleum products exports to North Korea.

China has repeatedly said it is fully enforcing all resolutions against North Korea, despite suspicion in Washington, Seoul and Tokyo that loopholes still exist.

Asked at a regular briefing whether Chinese ships were illegally providing oil to North Korean ships, Chinese Defence Ministry spokesman Ren Guoqiang reiterated that China, including the military, strictly enforced UN resolutions.

"The situation you have mentioned absolutely does not exist," he said.

A State Department spokesman, Michael Cavey, reiterated on Wednesday that the United States had called on all countries to cut economic ties with North Korea.

"We urge China to end all economic ties with the DPRK, including tourism, and the provision of any oil or petroleum products, and expel all DPRK workers," he said, using the acronym for North Korea's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

Harry Kazianis, director of defense studies at the conservative Center for the National Interest, said China would "never, ever enforce the sanctions to the satisfaction of President Trump," in spite of the effort the US president had invested in developing a personal relationship with China's president, Xi Jinping.

"With President Trump's latest Tweet it seems the 'Bromance' between him and President Xi is finally over," he said.

"This was always bound to happen. China is actually more afraid of North Korea than America," Kazianis said, citing Chinese concerns about instability or collapse in North Korea if sanctions were fully applied.

US Democratic Senator Ed Markey, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said on Twitter the North Korean threat had only increased since Trump took office and he had to find a way to get China to cut off crude oil supplies.

"The solution is a coherent strategy, not bluster," he said

Tags: donald trump, xi jinping, kim jong-un, pyongyang's nuclear program
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington




