search on deccanchronicle.com
World, America

Trump retweets far-right, anti-Muslim, anti-immigrant videos

REUTERS
Published Nov 29, 2017, 7:44 pm IST
Updated Nov 29, 2017, 8:53 pm IST
The video had originally been posted by a a far-right British party.
As a candidate, Trump called for "a Muslim ban" and, as president, has issued executive orders banning entry from some citizens of multiple countries. (Photo: AFP/File)
 As a candidate, Trump called for "a Muslim ban" and, as president, has issued executive orders banning entry from some citizens of multiple countries. (Photo: AFP/File)

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday posted anti-Muslim videos on Twitter that had originally been posted by a leader of a far-right British party.

As a candidate, Trump called for "a Muslim ban" and, as president, has issued executive orders banning entry from some citizens of multiple countries, although courts have partially blocked them from taking effect.

Jayda Fransen, a leader of the anti-immigrant Britain First group, posted the videos on Wednesday, saying that they showed a group of people who are Muslim beating a teenage boy to death, battering a boy on crutches and destroying a Christian statue.

Reuters was unable to immediately verify the videos.

Fransen, along with the fringe group's head, was arrested in September and charged with causing religiously aggravated harassment over the distribution of leaflets and posting online videos during the court trial involving the case of a number of Muslim men accused and later convicted of rape.

"Donald Trump himself has retweeted these videos and has around 44 million followers! God bless you Trump!" Britain First wrote in a post. Its account has about 24,000 followers.

Tags: donald trump, anti-muslim videos, twitter, jayda fransen
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Trailer of Avengers: Infinity War is finally here and it promises a thrilling ride

Screengrabs from the trailer.
 

Bee attack in Madurai forces kin to abandon dead body at burial ground

A couple of persons sustained injuries in the incident and were treated at a local hospital (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Video: Chinese woman gets scalped after her head gets caught in machine

A co-worker rushed to her help and shut down the machine (Photo: YouTube)
 

Marriage may test your sanity, but lowers dementia risk

In a study covering more than 800,000 people, they found that walking through life alone increased the chances of Alzheimer's. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Hrithik Roshan talks about his fitness mantra

HRX has been conceived and created to serve as a platform for bringing like-minded people together, says Hrithik Roshan.
 

iPhone X sales could be halted — Here's why

Apple is the only firm that has reduced the profit margin, while its rivals are taking a completely different approach in order to expand in the Indian market.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

‘Today’s’ show host Matt Lauer fired from NBC for sexual misconduct

“In the over twenty years he's been at NBC News, we were also presented with reason to believe this may not have been an isolated incident,

Great work Ivanka: Trump lauds daughter on India visit

Ivanka is currently in India leading a high-profile US delegation to the Global Entrepreneurship Summit. (Photo: Twitter/ @USAmbIndia)

Days after student’s death, Indian youth shot dead in US robbery

A group of men who investigators believe are responsible for a string of robberies could be connected to a fatal shooting, Jackson police officials said Tuesday. (Photo: File/Representational)

Pakistan continues to harbour terrorist, no change in attitude: US general

In August, Trump outlined a new strategy for the war in Afghanistan, chastising Pakistan over its alleged support for Afghan militants. (Photo: AP)

Donald Trump criticised for calling Senator Warren ‘Pocahontas’

US President Donald Trump
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham