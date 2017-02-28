'You Indian shouldn't be here’: Indian man's house trashed with dog poop in Colorado

Peyton: An incident of possible hate crime has come to light in a US town where a house of an Indian man was trashed with eggs, dog poop and hate messages.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is investigating the case which took place in Southern Colorado on February 6.

Authorities believe it was the work of group of people because of the all the damage.

According to reports in Denver media, hateful messages and racial slurs were sprawled all over the home of the Indian man.

The homeowner said that around 50 papers were stuck everywhere on his door, window and car and added that the unidentified group had thrown at least like 40 eggs on his house.

He further said that racial slur like 'You brown or Indian shouldn't be here,' was also written outside the house.

The homeowner says despite the hate, he was reminded of compassion. He says his neighbours came together and completely cleaned up the house for him.

Earlier, an Indian engineer has been shot to dead in Kansas, U.S. in an alleged racial attack, after the gunman was heard shouting "get out of my country".