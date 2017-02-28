World, America

'You Indian shouldn't be here’: Indian man's house trashed with dog poop in Colorado

ANI
Published Feb 28, 2017, 11:01 am IST
Updated Feb 28, 2017, 11:08 am IST
According to reports in Denver media, hateful messages and racial slurs were sprawled all over the home of the Indian man.
Image for representational purpose only
 Image for representational purpose only

Peyton: An incident of possible hate crime has come to light in a US town where a house of an Indian man was trashed with eggs, dog poop and hate messages.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is investigating the case which took place in Southern Colorado on February 6.

Authorities believe it was the work of group of people because of the all the damage.

According to reports in Denver media, hateful messages and racial slurs were sprawled all over the home of the Indian man.

The homeowner said that around 50 papers were stuck everywhere on his door, window and car and added that the unidentified group had thrown at least like 40 eggs on his house.

He further said that racial slur like 'You brown or Indian shouldn't be here,' was also written outside the house.

The homeowner says despite the hate, he was reminded of compassion. He says his neighbours came together and completely cleaned up the house for him.

Earlier, an Indian engineer has been shot to dead in Kansas, U.S. in an alleged racial attack, after the gunman was heard shouting "get out of my country".

Tags: racism, fbi, us racist attack, in colorado

Nation Gallery

Thick smoke enveloped Bellandur lake after a fire broke out when garbage strewn around it was set ablaze.

Sky of smoke: Bengaluru's Bellandur lake catches fire again!
The White House on Friday welcomed the Premier of Japan Shinzo Abe and his wife who are on an official state visit.

Donald Trump and Japan's Shinzo Abe share high-five on Florida golf course
Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presented the Union Budget for 2017-18 in Parliament at 11 am on Wednesday, during the Budget Session.

Union Budget 2017: Arun Jaitley paints a positive picture
India is celebrating its 68th Republic Day on Thursday. The day is marked by a grand parade in the national capital, New Delhi.

In Pictures: India celebrates 68th Republic Day
Thousands of youngsters who were on their way to RK beach in Visakhapatnam to take part in a silent protest demanding Special Category Status (SCS) for Andhra Pradesh were detained at various places in the city on Thursday.

Thousands detained ahead of Vizag 'beach protest'
Thousands of Delhi Police and paramilitary personnel will be keeping a tight vigil on Republic Day in the national capital tomorrow with special emphasis on neutralising air-borne threats in view of intelligence inputs.

Security stepped up across country ahead of Republic Day
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Nokia 3310 to be 'Made in India', cost low, hit shelves in June: report

Nokia 3310 is available in four colour variants—Warm Red, Yellow, both with a gloss finish, and matte finished Dark Blue and Grey.
 

Telangana wants UNESCO recognition for Charminar, Golconda

Charminar in Hyderabad.
 

From white to black, Priyanka makes a bold statement at Oscars after-party!

Priyanka Chopra shared the pictures on her Instagram account.
 

Team India undertake trekking to rejuvenate after Australia defeat

Indian players went trekking in the surrounding areas of Pune to reinvigorate their campaign. (Photo: Virat Kohli/Twitter)
 

Now there's marijuana specially designed to trigger orgasms

The marijuana creates a hormonal balance (Photo: Instagram)
 

Virender Sehwag tries to poke fun at Gurmehar Kaur, gets slammed instead

Virender Sehwag’s criticism of Gurmehar Kaur did not go down too well on Twitter. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

1 dead, 4 injured after plane crashes into California home

Images broadcast by KABC-TV from the scene showed firefighters covering, what appeared to be, a body with a tarp and pouring water on the home in Riverside, about 60 miles (100 kilometres) east of Los Angeles. (Photo: Twitter)

Kansas shooting: It's high time Donald Trump spoke up, says Hillary Clinton

US President Donald Trump and Former US secretary of state Hillary Clinton. (Photo: AP)

Trump has the last laugh, blames Oscars gaffe on political overtures

US President Donald Trump (Photo: AFP)

Kansas bar shooting suspect said he'd killed 'Iranians'

After the shooting, Purinton, who is white, drove 70 miles east to an Applebee's restaurant in Clinton, Missouri, where he made the shocking admission to the bartender. (Photo: AP)

US: Judges sides with transgender students over bathroom access

Image for representational purpose only
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham