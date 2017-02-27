World, America

Donald Trump proposes USD 54 billion increase in defense spending: official

AFP
Published Feb 27, 2017, 9:17 pm IST
Updated Feb 27, 2017, 9:18 pm IST
The proposal will have 'a corresponding reduction in non-defense spending by 54 billion,' the official said.
US President Donald Trump. (Photo: AP)
 US President Donald Trump. (Photo: AP)

Washington: President Donald Trump's first budget proposal includes a substantial $54 billion dollar increase in defense spending, with corresponding cuts in foreign assistance and other non-military spending.

Highlighting what Trump has described as a "public safety and national security budget," the plan raises national defense spending -- already the highest in the world -- by almost 10 percent, an official said on condition of anonymity.

The proposal, which will be picked over by Congress, will have "a corresponding reduction in non-defense spending by 54 billion," the official said.

"Most federal agencies will see a reduction as a result."

