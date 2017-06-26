World, America

No to Muslims for now: US top court partially allows Trump's travel ban

REUTERS
Published Jun 26, 2017, 8:23 pm IST
Updated Jun 26, 2017, 8:46 pm IST
Trump said last week that the ban would take effect 72 hours after being cleared by courts.
US President Donald Trump. (Photo: File)
 US President Donald Trump. (Photo: File)

Washington: The US Supreme Court on Monday handed a victory to President Donald Trump by allowing his temporary bans on travelers from six Muslim-majority countries and all refugees to go into effect for people with no connection to the United States while agreeing to hear his appeals in the closely watched legal fight.

The court, which narrowed the scope of lower court rulings that had completely blocked his March 6 executive order, said it would hear arguments on the legality of one of Trump's signature policies in his first months as president in the court's next term, which starts in October.

The justices granted parts of his administration's emergency request to put the order into effect immediately while the legal battle continues.

The court said that the travel ban will go into effect "with respect to foreign nationals who lack any bona fide relationship with a person or entity in the United States."

The Supreme Court left the lower-court injunctions against the ban in place, but only with respect to the challengers to the ban themselves and others in similar circumstances, meaning they involve people in the United States who have relationships with foreign nationals abroad and whose rights might be affected if those foreigners were excluded from entry.

But the court said the injunctions were too broad to also include barring enforcement of the ban against foreigners who have no connection to the United States at all.

"Denying entry to such a foreign national does not burden any American party by reason of that party's relationship with the foreign national," the court said.

The court also said it would allow a 120-day ban on all refugees entering the United States to go into effect on the same grounds, allowing the government to exclude from the United States refugee claimants who do not have any "bona fide relationship" with an American individual or entity.

Three of the court's conservatives said they would have granted Trump's request in full, including Trump appointee Neil Gorsuch.

The case is Trump's first major challenge at the Supreme Court, where he restored a 5-4 conservative majority with the appointment of Gorsuch, who joined the bench in April. There are five Republican appointees on the court and four Democratic appointees.

The March 6 order called for a 90-day ban on travelers from Libya, Iran, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen and a 120-day ban on all refugees entering the United States to enable the government to implement stronger vetting procedures. It was blocked by federal judges before going into effect on March 16 as planned.

Trump issued the order amid rising international concern about attacks carried out by Islamist militants like those in Paris, London, Brussels, Berlin and other cities. But critics have called the order a mean-spirited, intolerant and un-American "Muslim ban."

The state of Hawaii and a group of plaintiffs in Maryland represented by the American Civil Liberties Union argued that the order violated federal immigration law and the Constitution's First Amendment prohibition on the government favoring or disfavoring any particular religion. Regional federal appeals courts in Virginia and California both upheld district judge injunctions blocking the order.

Trump signed the order as a replacement for a Jan. 27 order issued a week after he became president that also was blocked by federal courts. The revised order was intended to overcome the legal issues posed by the original ban, which also included Iraq among the nations targeted and a full ban on refugees from Syria.

The revised order also jettisoned language that gave preferential status to persecuted religious minorities, which critics said could be taken as favoring Christians and other religious groups over Muslims.

Trump has called the March order a "watered down, politically correct" version of the January one. But the order still embodied his "America First" nationalist message and reflected his views of the dangers posed to the United States by certain immigrants and visitors.

The administration has said the travel ban is needed to allow time to implement stronger vetting measures, although it has already rolled out some new requirements not blocked by courts, including additional questions for visa applicants.

Tags: donald trump, us supreme court, travel ban, muslim countries, 120-day ban
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington

 




Related Stories

US President Donald Trump. (Photo: AP)

US apex court could reveal action on Trump's travel ban at any time

The case is at the Supreme Court because two federal appellate courts have ruled against the Trump travel policy which impose ban.
23 Jun 2017 6:43 PM
US President Donald Trump (Photo: AP)

Post London terror attack, Trump rakes up travel ban again, says it's what US needs

Trump's refusal to remain politically correct, comment on travel ban for 6 Muslim-majority countries drew the ire of many legal experts.
06 Jun 2017 9:01 AM
Some legal experts say the states' realignment could signal that the changes made last month to Trump's original executive order have strengthened the government's case. (Photo: AP)

US states realign in legal battle over Trump's travel ban

Trump's January order was hastily implemented just days after his inauguration, leading to chaos and protests at airports.
22 Apr 2017 2:04 PM
Supporters cheer as an Iranian citizen with a valid US visa arrives at Los Angeles International Airport. (Photo: AP)

Travel ban 'a deep wound' for Iranian Americans

Trump has said a travel ban is needed to preserve US national security and keep out extremists.
20 Mar 2017 8:15 AM
US President Donald Trump (Photo: AP)

Donald Trump vows to fight travel ban block at Supreme Court

Trump said his administration would 'take our case as far as it needs to go'.
16 Mar 2017 8:00 AM
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

‘Mummified humanoid’ discovered; proof of aliens or just another hoax?

According to them, when the body was discovered — it was covered in white power apparently used to preserve the remains. (Image: YouTube)
 

2 Indian cyclists create history,complete Race Across America

Srinivas Gokulnath (Left ) from Nashik and Dr Amit Samarth of Nagpur took part in Race Across America (Photo: Facebook)
 

Samsung, Apple to launch their flagship devices in the same month

As far as the specifications of the Galaxy Note 8 is concerned, the device is expected to sport cutting-edge components with a dual rear camera setup, iconic S Pen stylus, 6GB of RAM and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 SoC. (Image: Galaxy S8 smartphone)
 

Happy Independence Day: Sean Spicer greets India two months before time

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer. (Photo: AP)
 

Fakhar Zaman opens up on Jasprit Bumrah no-ball in ICC Champions Trophy final

Fakhar Zaman scored a match-winning hundred in the ICC Champions Trophy final against India. (Photo: AP)
 

Virat Kohli’s India in record books with 96th 300 plus totals in ODIs

Team India become the side with most number of 300 plus scores in One-day Internationals, surpassing Australia. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

When India-US work together, world benefits: PM in WSJ before Trump meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi after adressing the Indian diaspora at the community programme in Washington DC (Photo: Narendra Modi/Twitter)

Change of plans: Modi, Trump to answer 1 question each from reporters

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: File)

Happy Independence Day: Sean Spicer greets India two months before time

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer. (Photo: AP)

UK Parliament hit by cyber attack, MPs email access restricted

The UK’s National Cyber Security Centre said that it is working with the UK Parliamentary digital security team to know what has happened. (Photo: AP)

Officials hope for 'chemistry' as White House prepares to host Modi

Narendra Modi waves during the United States Community Reception in Washington DC, USA. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham