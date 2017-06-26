World, America

US designates Hizb-ul-Mujahideen chief Salahuddin as global terrorist

PTI
Published Jun 26, 2017, 11:08 pm IST
Updated Jun 26, 2017, 11:52 pm IST
The move comes just hours before the first meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump at the White House.
Designations of terrorist individuals and groups expose and isolate organizations and individuals, and result in denial of access to the US financial system. (Photo: PTI/File)
 Designations of terrorist individuals and groups expose and isolate organizations and individuals, and result in denial of access to the US financial system. (Photo: PTI/File)

Washington: The US State Department today designated Syed Salahuddin, the head of Kashmiri militant group Hizb-ul-Mujahideen, as a specially designated global terrorist.

The move comes just hours before the first meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump at the White House.

As a consequence of this designation, US persons are generally prohibited from engaging in transactions with Salahuddin and all of Salahuddin?s property and interests in property subject to United States jurisdiction are blocked.
As a senior leader of Hizbul Mujahideen (HM), the State Department said in September, 2016, Salahuddin, also known as Syed Mohammed Yusuf Shah, vowed to block any peaceful resolution to the Kashmir conflict, threatened to train more Kashmiri suicide bombers, and vowed to turn the Kashmir valley "into a graveyard for Indian forces". "Under Salahuddin?s tenure as senior HM leader, HM has claimed responsibility for several attacks, including the

April 2014 explosives attack in Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir, which injured 17 people," the State Department said. Following the designation of Salahuddin as the global terrorist, the State Department in a notification said he has committed, or poses a significant risk of committing, acts of terrorism.

Designations of terrorist individuals and groups expose and isolate organizations and individuals, and result in denial of access to the US financial system. Moreover, designations can assist or complement thelaw enforcement actions of other nations, it said.

Tags: syed salahuddin, prime minister narendra modi, us president donald trump

 




