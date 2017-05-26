World, America

US man arrested for child sex abuse after daughter searches porn at school

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published May 26, 2017, 8:52 pm IST
Updated May 26, 2017, 8:52 pm IST
Garay’s crime was discovered after the child was caught looking up pornography in school to know what her father did to her.
The child protection services had previously investigated him for abusing the girl and her sister. (Representational Image)
  The child protection services had previously investigated him for abusing the girl and her sister. (Representational Image)

Texas: A man in the United States has been arrested for sexually abusing his nine-year-old daughter.

According to a report in the Daily Mail, Anthony Garay’s crime was discovered after the child was caught looking up pornography in school to know what her father did to her.

An Elk Elementary School staff member saw the child looking up pornography on an iPad at school, and learnt that the girl was being sexually abused by her father, said a report in Daily Mail.

Child services were called, who then complained to the police. Following this, 31-year-old Anthony Garay was arrested on Wednesday.

The staff member said that the child couldn’t sleep at night due to the abuse, which had been going on for about a year.

Garay is being held at Bexar County Jail for the repeated sex abuse of a child and his bond has been set at USD 75,000. The child protection services had previously investigated him for abusing the girl and her sister.

http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4539376/Girl-9-looks-porn-dad-does-her.html?ito=social-facebook

https://pixabay.com/en/ipad-learning-tablet-computer-907577/

Tags: anthony garay, elk elementary school, sexually abused, bexar county jail
Location: United States, Texas

Entertainment Gallery

Bollywood stars were spotted at various locations in Mumbai on Thursday and were snapped by the shutterbugs. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sushant-Kriti promote Raabta, Shahid, Shraddha, others snapped
Several Bollywod celebrities were present at the Lonely Planet Travel Awards held in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun, Tamannaah, Pooja, others make a style statement at awards show
Salman Khan launched the trailer of his upcoming film 'Tubelight' in Mumbai on Thursday and was courteous enough to acknowledge the fans who had gathered outside his house. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman Khan launches Tubelight trailer, greets fans outside his house
Karan Johar turned a year older on Thursday and had a grand way of celebrating it with stars from the film industry at his house in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Karan Johar celebrates his birthday with a star-studded bash
Tiger Shroff shot for a promotional video in Mumbai on Wednesday for the Champions Trophy tournament that is set to begin on the June 1 in England. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Tiger dons Indian jersey, displays cool dance moves for Champions Trophy
Sachin Tendulkar held the premiere of his upcoming biopic 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' in Mumbai for stars of the film industry and other celebrities on Wednesday (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin's film premiere: SRK, Aamir, Bachchans, Ranveer, other stars shine
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Courageous bride suffering from cancer throws off wig during wedding

Jamie got married to her fiancé John Stephenson in Texas and removed her wig to show off her bald head. (Photo: Youtube)
 

Google will now track your card spendings

The company will also pull up data from mobile platforms as well and track them later so as to let advertisers know whether their efforts had any influence on the target consumer or not. (Photo: representational)
 

Woman nicknamed ‘elephant face’ gets heart-warming support after live-stream

Liu Ying has difficulty eating and swallowing food and hasn’t improved after an earlier surgery. (Photo: Facebook/Kanthan))
 

Here is what happens at a love and sex festival

People from different countries that come out there to experience sex and love in its most unique form.
 

Exclusive: So, this is the person Sara Ali Khan went out on a movie date with!

Sara Ali Khan. (Pic: Viral Bhayani)
 

70 percent women in Egypt can't orgasm due to female genital mutilation

3 million women are at risk of FGM each year (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

US: Daycare worker tortures 8-month-old girl, charged with murder

Brandford said Walden told them she fed the baby, wrapped her in a blanket and put her down for a nap. (Representational Image)

Indian man arrested in airport security breach in New York

The federal agency said appropriate action will be taken against the employee who did not stop Varanasi from going into a restricted area at the terminal. (Photo: Representational/ File)

Ecuador President Moreno warns Assange not to interfere in country’s politics

The election victory of Moreno, who took office on Wednesday, came as a relief for Assange after the socialist president's conservative rival had vowed to kick him out of Ecuador's London embassy. (Photo: AFP)

US lawmakers submit bill to ban tourist visits to North Korea

Multiple test missile launches, including one last Sunday, have increased calls for more sanctions pressure on North Korea. (Photo: AP/File)

Donald Trump’s son-in-law Kushner a focus in Russia probe: US media

Kushner initially failed to declare the meetings on forms to obtain a security clearance to serve in the White House. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham