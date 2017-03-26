 LIVE !  :  Cheteshwar Pujara struck a fifty in the first innings while Ajinkya Rahane narrowly missed one. (Photo: BCCI) Live, India vs Australia, 4th Test: India end Day 2 at 248/6, trail by 52 runs
 
1 killed, 15 injured in Ohio nightclub shooting: US media

AFP
Published Mar 26, 2017, 3:54 pm IST
Updated Mar 26, 2017, 3:55 pm IST
Assistant police chief said hundreds were in the Cameo nightclub when shots broke out, causing many to flee the scene in panic.
Police are interviewing multiple witnesses to the shooting, which occurred at around 1 am (0500 GMT).(Photo: AFP)
 Police are interviewing multiple witnesses to the shooting, which occurred at around 1 am (0500 GMT).(Photo: AFP)

Washington: One person was killed and at least 15 others injured early Sunday in a shooting at a nightclub in Cincinnati, Ohio, local media reported.

"We are in the middle of a very horrific situation that occurred at the nightclub with multiple victims," assistant police chief Paul Neudigate said, WLWT5 News reported.

He said hundreds were in the Cameo nightclub when shots broke out, causing many to flee the scene in panic.

The television news station put the toll at one dead and at least 15 injured.

Nobody has been taken into custody, Sergeant Eric Franz told ABC News, describing the aftermath as a "large and complicated homicide scene."

He said police were interviewing multiple witnesses to the shooting, which occurred at around 1 am (0500 GMT).

Tags: one killed, homicide, ohio nightclub shooting, multiple victims
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington

