World, America

7.7 magnitude quake strikes Chile; tsunami warnings issued: US

AP
Published Dec 25, 2016, 8:26 pm IST
Updated Dec 25, 2016, 9:05 pm IST
It was earlier reported as magnitude 7.6.
The quake's depth was about 15 km (nine miles). (Photo: Representational Image)
 The quake's depth was about 15 km (nine miles). (Photo: Representational Image)

Santiago, Chile: A powerful earthquake shook southern Chile on Sunday, prompting officials to order an evacuation of coastal areas to guard against a possible tsunami..

The U.S. Geological Survey put the quake's magnitude at 7.7 and said it struck at 11:22 a.m. local time (9:22 a.m. EST; 1422 GMT) near the southern tip of Chiloe Island, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) southwest of Puerto Quello and at a depth of 20 miles (33 kilometers). The area is relatively sparsely populated.

Chile's naval oceanographic service declared a preventative tsunami alert and officials began evacuating coastal areas in the southern part of the country.

Tags: earthquake, chile, chile earthquake

Technology Gallery

Here are the best smartwatches that were launched in 2016. All entries in this list will work with both iPhone and Android smartphones. Although Android Wear smartwatches can work with an Apple iPhone, they will not deliver the same functionality as when connected to an Android smartphone.

Yearender 2016: Keeping time, the smart way
2016 has been a year full of incredible and unexpected launches when it comes to action cameras. Thus, it can be tricky to find the right camera for you. (In picture: Graava camera)

Yearender 2016: All the action on these cameras
Over the past few years, laptops have successfully managed to replace the good-old desktops that were a part of every household around five years back. However, things stand changed today, as customers are swiftly shifting to portable devices which can still be placed on their laps.

Yearender 2016: Over the top, but still on the lap
Concept cars are a staple at major auto shows. So what happens when desginers are given free reign to theorise about the future? Find out. (Image: BMW’S VISION NEXT 100)

Yearender 2016: Still a concept, when reality?
Year 2016 has witnessed a plethora of innovative technologies. Here we present you some of the best technologies that have the potential to open new vistas of innovation in the industry.

Yearender 2016: New technologies launched this year
2016 was the year of flagships with two most prominent ones - the iPhone 7 and the Google Pixel.

Yearender 2016: Flagship smartphones this year
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Rumoured beau Anand Ahuja joins Sonam in papa Anil's birthday celebrations

Anil Kapoor turned 60 and rang in the big day in London.
 

Video: Virat Kohli and Co. take the Mannequin Challenge and own it

The Virat Kohli-led Indian Test team took up the viral internet challenge to celebrate their 4-0 series victory against England. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Social media comes together to stop pregnant Delhi girl from ending life

People sent love for her from across the world (Photo: Facebook)
 

Taimur celebrates his first Christmas with parents Kareena, Saif and family

Amrita Arora shared the inside pictures from the party on her official Instagram account.
 

Watch: Modi's sweet birthday message to Vajpayee on his 92nd birthday

FIle photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: ANI Twitter)
 

Did Salman Khan blast at Varun Dhawan for checking out Katrina Kaif?

No sane person would want to mess with Bhai now, will they? (Photo source: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Gurudwara in Canada vandalised with 'racist' graffiti

Police said a graffiti coordinator and a hate crime coordinator have been called in to investigate the vandalism, Calgary Herald reported yesterday. (Photo: Twitter)

Mexico blasts: Death toll rises to 36

A huge explosion had rocked Mexico's biggest fireworks market earlier this week. (Photo: File)

'Treat others as we would want to be treated': Obamas' last X'mas message

File photo of US first lady Michelle Obama and President Barack Obama. (Photo: AP)

Will dissolve charitable foundation to avoid conflict of interest: Trump

US President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a rally at the Orlando Amphitheater at the Central Florida Fairgrounds. (Photo: AP)

World’s oldest mummies to undergo DNA test

The Chinchorro were a hunting and fishing people who lived from 10,000 to 3,400 BC on the Pacific coast of South America, at the edge of the Atacama desert. (Photo: Ancient Origins)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham