World, America

No plans to raise H-1B talks during Modi-Trump meet: White House

PTI
Published Jun 24, 2017, 3:28 pm IST
Updated Jun 24, 2017, 3:31 pm IST
A senior Trump administration official said that if the Indian side raised the issue then the Americans would be ready for it.
US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: File)
 US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: File)

Washington: The White House has said that there were no specific plans to raise the contentious H-1B visa issue during US President Donald Trump’s meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the issue was under review and there have been no changes in the existing policy.

“On the (H-1B) visas issue, there are no plans for that to come up specifically,” a senior administration official told reporters ahead of Modi-Trump meeting at the White House on Monday. But if raised by the Indian side, the Americans are ready for it, the official said.

“But if it’s raised, I would just note that the administration has signed some executive orders related to work and immigration, and President Trump’s executive order on H1-B visas of course directs the Secretary of State, the Attorney General, the Secretary of Labour and the Secretary of Homeland Security to propose potential reforms to the H1-B visa program,” the official said.

“However there have been no immediate changes to visa application or issuance procedures, so we’re not in a position to kind of prejudge what the outcome of the review might be. So there’s really been no changes as such at this point, and no specific changes that target any specific country or sector as of yet,” said the senior administration official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Tags: h-1b visa, donald trump, narendra modi, modi-trump meeting
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington

 




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Canada gets its first turbaned Sikh woman SC judge of Indian origin

Palbinder Kaur Shergill becomes first turbaned Sikh woman to be appointed as SC judge in Canada. (Photo: facebook)
 

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 to launch in September, may cost more than Rs 72,000

Galaxy Note 8 predecessor, Galaxy Note 7, displayed at Samsung store in South Korea.
 

Ahmed Shehzad blocks a fan after she ‘proposed’ him on Twitter

Ahmed Shehzad failed to impress and was eventually replaced by Fakhar Zaman, he was a part of the Pakistani squad that clinched the ICC Champions Trophy 2017. (Photo: AFP)
 

Didn’t like Apple’s new OS? Don’t worry. Here’s how to uninstall iOS 11 beta

While the new operating system is a big update with loads of new features, many may find it a welcome move and others might think the other way. In short, there are mixed reactions between users — some liked it, while some did not.
 

Snapchat exposing user locations; police issues child safety warning

Snapchat is a wildly popular app among teenagers and is used to share everyday experience via photos and videos that last for not more than 24 hours.
 

Box-office: Tubelight fetches Salman's lowest Eid opening in recent times

Salman Khan in a still from 'Tubelight.'
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Priorities, nature of relationship with India, Pak different: White House

US President Donald Trump. (Photo: File)

Ivanka Trump must answer questions in 'Wild Thing' shoe suit

Ivanka Trump claimed she lacked relevant information about the shoes, (Photo: File/AP)

US keen on providing India defence tech reserved for close allies: White House

Defence is expected to be a major agenda item when Trump hosts Modi at the White House. (Photo: File)

Guantanamo Bay detainee charged over Bali bombings

More than 200 people were killed in the Bali bombings. (Photo: AFP)

CIA knew in August that Putin sought to boost Trump: report

Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham