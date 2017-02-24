World, America

'Get out of my country': Man shoots dead Hyderabad engineer in US bar

AP
Published Feb 24, 2017, 8:00 am IST
Updated Feb 24, 2017, 8:18 am IST
Srinivas Kuchibhotla, 32, died in hospital while Alok Madasani, 32, and Ian Grillot, 24, were injured.
The unarmed Purinton was taken into custody and interviewed by detectives from Olathe. (Photo: Go Fund Me)
 The unarmed Purinton was taken into custody and interviewed by detectives from Olathe. (Photo: Go Fund Me)

Olathe (Kansas): Prosecutors on Thursday charged a 51-year-old man with murder and attempted murder after he allegedly opened fire in a crowded suburban Kansas City bar, killing one man and injuring two others, but authorities declined to say if the attack was racially-motivated.

A bartender at Austins Bar and Grill in Oathe, Kansas, said that Adam Purinton, 51, used "racial slurs" before he started shooting on Wednesday night as patrons were watching the University of Kansas-TCU basketball game on television.

Srinivas Kuchibhotla, 32, from Hyderabad, died at an area hospital, police said. Alok Madasani, 32, and Ian Grillot, 24, were hospitalized and are in stable condition, they said. Witnesses said Grillot had stepped in and tried to stop the shooter. The Linked-in accounts for Kuchibhotla and Madasani say that they were engineers working at GPS-maker Garmin, who had studied in India.

Bartender Garret Bohnen told the Kansas City Star that Kuchibhotla and Madasani stopped at Austins for a drink once or twice a week.

"From what I understand when he was throwing racial slurs at the two gentlemen (Kuchibhotla and Madasani), Ian (Grillot) stood up for them," Bohnen said. "We're all proud of him."

At least one witness claimed that Purinton yelled 'Get out of my country!' before shooting at the Indians.

Olathe Police Chief Steve Menke declined to comment on the reports of racial comments, but said they were working with the FBI "to investigate any and all aspects of this horrific crime."

Purinton was taken into custody just after midnight on Thursday morning at an Applebee's about 70 miles to the southeast of Olathe in Clinton, Missouri, authorities said.

Assistant Clinton Police Chief Sonny Lynch said an Applebee's bartender summoned police to the bar where the man was drinking because he said he'd been involved in a shooting. The unarmed Purinton was taken into custody and interviewed by detectives from Olathe.

"He mentioned he had been involved in a shooting and we went out there and picked him up," Lynch said.

Tags: srinivas kuchibhotla, alok madasani, kansas bar shooting, racism, united states
Location: United States, Kansas, Kansas City

Related Stories

Adam Purinton used racial slurs before he started shooting. (Photo: Videograb)

Witnesses say Kansas shooting was racially motivated

Purinton yelled 'get out of my country' before he opened fire.
24 Feb 2017 8:18 AM

Entertainment Gallery

Several stars from the film industry were spotted arriving for a screening of 'Rangoon' late Wednesday in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood celebrities come out to watch Rangoon
Salman Khan's rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur was spotted at the music launch of Mahesh Manjrekar's film 'Rubik's Cube' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Iulia joins Salman as he launches music of Mahesh Manjrekar's film
Akshay Kumar interacted with the media in Mumbai on Wednesday to celebrate the success of his latest film 'Jolly LLB 2'. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay Kumar celebrates Jolly LLB 2 success in style
Numerous celebrities were spotted at various areas in Mumbai on Tuesday as they stepped out to vote for the BMC elections. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

BMC polls: Celebs proudly step out and cast their votes
Numerous celebrities were seen at a screening of the film 'Rangoon' held late Tuesday in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Rangoon team hosts screening for Bollywood celebrities
Paparazzi captured Bollywood stars at various events and locations on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Alia, Varun, Sidharth, Parineeti, Shruti, other stars grab attention
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Premier League champions Leicester City sack manager Claudio Ranieri

Claudio Ranieri has come under intense scrutiny this season during a slump that has left Leicester City just a point above relegation zone. (Photo: AP)
 

Sushma Swaraj scolds Navy officer on Twitter, rescues him from Yemen

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj (Photo: File/AP)
 

Watch: Superman Wriddhiman Saha pulls off a stunning catch against Australia

Wriddhiman Saha dived in the Superman style to pluck the ball out of the thin air. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Swedish citizen jailed for Facebook call to fund Islamic State

Representational Image.
 

Bombay HC orders Rangoon makers to deposit 2 cr in copyright infringement battle

A still from the film.
 

Hyderabad man inspires people to carry two extra rotis for the hungry

Azhar Maqsusi, 37, has started a campaign called 'Do Roti' encouraging people to carry two extra rotis to work and feed hungry people on the way. (Photo: Facebook/Azhar Maqsusi)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

‘Earth 2.0’ gets closer to reality

Solar System (Representational image)

Hijab-clad woman walks ramp in New York

Halima Aden walks the runway like a pro.

Trump withdraws transgenders fiat

US President Donald Trump

Mentally ill murder suspect can be forcibly medicated: US judge rules

Representational Image.

Woman alleges US cops removed hijab, strip-searched her after ‘unlawful’ arrest

(Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham