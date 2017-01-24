World, America

US warns China, says will defend 'interests' in South China Sea

AFP
Published Jan 24, 2017, 8:12 am IST
Updated Jan 24, 2017, 8:12 am IST
China lays claim to a vast extent of South China Sea within a so-called 'nine dash line,' including waters claimed by its neighbors.
Trump advisors have mulled declaring China a "currency manipulator," or levying tariffs on Chinese products in a bid offset in the import gap. (Photo: AP)
 Trump advisors have mulled declaring China a "currency manipulator," or levying tariffs on Chinese products in a bid offset in the import gap. (Photo: AP)

Washington: The White House warned China it will "defend" US and international "interests" in the South China Sea and that trade must be a "two-way street."

Signaling Donald Trump's tough stance against Beijing on Monday, spokesman Sean Spicer said "the US is going to make sure we protect our interests" in the South China Sea.

"If those islands are, in fact, in international waters and not part of China proper, yeah, we'll make sure we defend international interests from being taken over by one country."

China lays claim to a vast extent of the South China Sea within a so-called "nine dash line," including waters claimed by several of its neighbors.

Under president Barack Obama's administration that preceded Trump's, Washington insisted it was neutral on the legal question of sovereignty over the islets, reefs and shoals.

But, while calling for the dispute to be resolved under international law, the US supported freedom of navigation by sending naval patrols through Chinese-claimed turf.

Last week, former ExxonMobil chief executive and secretary of state nominee Rex Tillerson suggested a hardening of this stance, calling China's building of bases on the disputed islands illegal.

"We're going to have to send China a clear signal that, first the island building stops, and second, your access to those islands is also not going to be allowed," he said.

Tillerson's remarks raised the prospect of a confrontation between the world's two greatest powers, and Spicer did nothing from the White House podium to walk them back.

He also took a tough line on trade, returning to Trump's campaign theme that existing rules favor Chinese exports to the United States and cost American jobs.

'Not a two-way street'

Spicer said that Trump is aware that US firms need access to China's large domestic market, but that he is not prepared to accept that current arrangements continue.

"In many cases, it's not a two-way street," he argued.

"There's so many Chinese businesses and individuals frankly, who can have ease of access in the United States to sell their goods or services."

Spicer cited limits on the penetration of US financial and banking services in China, and noted the difficulties of US firms protecting their intellectual property rights.

Trump "understands the market that China has and our desire to further penetrate that market," Spicer argued.

"But he also recognizes there are a lot of concerns with how we are treated entering into China's market and we need to review that."

Trump advisors have mulled declaring China a "currency manipulator," or levying tariffs on Chinese products in a bid offset in the import gap.

Even before taking office, Trump infuriated Beijing accepting a congratulatory phone call from Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen.

The move upended decades of diplomatic precedent in which the US president avoided direct public communication with the island's leader.

Tags: donald trump, president donald trump, us-china ties, south china sea, sean spicer
Location: United States, Washington

Technology Gallery

Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
The CES 2017 has been a little different this year. With rising innovations in technology from AR/VR to connected devices and new smartphones to home appliances, the gadget show in Las Vegas has the world tuned in. Check out some of the excitement that showcased on January 6, 2017.

CES: A cocktail of gadgets and technologies showcased in 2017
Top 10 photographs taken from drones providing you with a bird's-eye view. These photos were originally collected and posted by Dronestagram.

Drone photography: Bird's-eye view
The Pokemon Go phenomenon had taken the world by storm. Since its launch in July this year, some bizarre real-life incidents were encountered by many users who had played the game. Here are some weirdest incidents that happened during the year.

Yearender 2016: Pokemon Go blurs line between game and reality
The latest entrant in the online streaming video service arena has brought out an offer that consumers just cannot refuse.

Yearender 2016: Popular Video Streaming Services
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

‘Stop molesting, be a man’: Posters in Delhi metro puzzle authorities

When contacted, a metro official said DMRC has got nothing to do with the posters. (Photo: PTI)
 

Mumbai-based family cries of ‘ghost attack’ in Hyderabad lodge

The police searched the lodge but found nothing. (Representational Image)
 

Jallikattu row: Cricketer R Ashwin travels by metro rail to get home

Fellow passengers, who saw Ashwin travelling in the packed train went gaga and took selfies with him.
 

Jackie Chan meets Salman Khan and the two are absolutely adorable together!

The two superstars seem to be bonding really well.
 

I had a crush on Shraddha Kapoor, admits Tiger Shroff

Tiger was last seen in 'A Flying Jatt'.
 

Watch: MS Dhoni's ‘Special’ Gift to Virat Kohli: Series winning match ball

Virat Kohli took over as the captain of Team India after Mahendra Singh Dhoni relinquished his limited overs captaincy, earlier this month. (Photo: BCCI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Trump to sign orders to renegotiate NAFTA, pull out of TPP

US President Donald Trump. (Photo: AP)

Muslim family gets heartwarming letter post Donald Trump inauguration

President Donald Trump acknowledges the crowd at the Freedom Ball in Washington at the Washington Convention Center during the 58th presidential inauguration. (Photo: AP)

US President Trump misspells ‘honour’ in latest Twitter mishap

Instead of using the US spelling of 'honored' or even the British spelling 'honoured', Trump decided to spell it in a completely different (and incorrect) way.

On Day 1 of his presidency, Donald Trump 'may have broken the law'

President Donald Trump accompanied by Vice President Mike Pence arrives for a White House senior staff swearing in ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington. (Photo: AP)

Donald Trump: The first President to have appeared in porn video

The 70-year-old Republican had made an appearance in a Playboy film in 2000. (Photo: YouTube Screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham