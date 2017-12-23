search on deccanchronicle.com
World, America

No room for Misogyny: Miss America CEO fired for slut-shaming e-mails

AFP
Published Dec 23, 2017, 12:46 pm IST
Updated Dec 23, 2017, 5:35 pm IST
Dozens of former beauty queens demanded he step down over leaked emails that contained misogynistic, fat and slut-shaming language.
The decision was announced in the face of mounting pressure in the media as the United States continues to grapple with a sexual harassment firestorm upending powerful men from Hollywood, to entertainment and politics. (Photo: AP/ Representational)
 The decision was announced in the face of mounting pressure in the media as the United States continues to grapple with a sexual harassment firestorm upending powerful men from Hollywood, to entertainment and politics. (Photo: AP/ Representational)

New York: The Miss America pageant suspended its CEO on Friday after dozens of former beauty queens demanded he step down over leaked internal emails that contained misogynistic, fat and slut-shaming language.

The decision was announced in the face of mounting pressure in the media as the United States continues to grapple with a sexual harassment firestorm upending powerful men from Hollywood, to entertainment and politics.

 

"The Miss America Organization Board of Directors today voted to suspend Executive Chairman and CEO Sam Haskell," it said.

"The board will be conducting an in-depth investigation into alleged inappropriate communications and the nature in which they were obtained."

HuffPost published leaked emails on Thursday that included a vulgarity to refer to past winners, former winners being routinely maligned, and the shaming of one over her weight and sex life, with Haskell calling her "a piece of trash."

The news site initially quoted the Miss America Organization as saying it was notified about the emails months ago and fired a telecast writer -- the "most egregious author of inappropriate comments."

"The Board has full confidence in the Miss America Organization leadership team," HuffPost had quoted the organization as saying.

But on Friday award-show producers Dick Clark Productions announced that it had severed ties with Miss America after being informed of the emails several months ago.

"We were appalled by their unacceptable content and insisted, in the strongest possible terms, that the Miss America Organization board of directors conduct a comprehensive investigation and take appropriate action to address the situation," it said in a statement sent to AFP.

"Shortly thereafter, we resigned our board positions and notified MAO that we were terminating our relationship with them," it added.

Dozens of former Miss Americas, including a 87-year-old crowned in 1948 and a former Fox News host, signed an open letter demanding the resignations of the organization's CEO, president and board chair.

"We stand firmly against harassment, bullying and shaming -- especially of women -- through the use of derogatory terms meant to belittle and demean," HuffPost quoted the letter as saying.

"As Miss Americas, we strongly reject the mischaracterizations of us both collectively and individually. We also reject the ongoing efforts to divide our sisterhood and the attempts to pit us against one another."

Signatories included Gretchen Carlson, who settled a sexual harassment lawsuit in 2016 against then Fox News boss Roger Ailes for a reported USD 20 million, which precipitated his departure from the network.

Tammy Haddad -- a member of the Miss America Organization board whose resignation was also demanded in the open letter Friday -- has already stepped down, US media reported.

Tags: miss america organization, board of directors, miss america pageant, misogynistic
Location: United States, New York, New York




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

PETA complaint leads abusers who beat langur to death to be arrested

A man was filmed mercilessly beating a langur with a stick until the animal died. (Photo: Facebook/ Fauna Police)
 

5,300 kids set Guinness record by forming largest human lung

Over 5,300 school children from over 35 schools in Delhi- NCR got together to set the record. (Representational Image)
 

Christmas 2017: Scrumptious dishes to make Yuletide delicious

We list dishes that will leave your Christmas lunch being the best there is. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

California fires ‘burn way into history,’ largest in state so far

The Thomas fire took only 2 weeks to burn its way into history books as unrelenting winds and parched weather turned everything in its path to tinder, including more than 700 homes. (Photo: AFP/Representational)
 

Year-ender 2017: Most iconic memes of Donald Trump

The business magnate has the world divided, some worship him (or his ideas) and the others (the normals) despise him. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Tiger Zinda Hai first day collection: Salman Khan's film takes a brilliant start

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, 'Tiger Zinda Hai' is a sequel to 2012 action film 'Ek Tha Tiger'.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

California fires ‘burn way into history,’ largest in state so far

The Thomas fire took only 2 weeks to burn its way into history books as unrelenting winds and parched weather turned everything in its path to tinder, including more than 700 homes. (Photo: AFP/Representational)

US ambassador to Netherlands blames journo of 'fake news' about comments made in 2015

In a clip played from the event, Hoekstra can be heard saying: 'The Islamic movement has now gotten to a point where they have put Europe into chaos. Chaos in the Netherlands, there are cars being burned, there are politicians that are being burned.' (Photo: AFP)

Trump does it better than Obama: Increased air strikes to fight Afghan Taliban

More bombing almost invariably means more civilian casualties, which could further mobilize Afghans against the United States. (Photo: AP)

Court rules to exclude from Trump’s travel ban those with strong US ties

Trump issued his first travel ban targeting several Muslim-majority countries in January, which caused chaos at airports and mass protests. (Photo: File)

Trump, the Tax Santa is coming to town: Republican tax bill signed

Trump told reporters that he was rushing through the signing of the bill to fulfil his promise to his fellow countrymen that he would do it before Christmas. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham