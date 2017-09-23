World, America

New earthquake, magnitude 6.1, shakes jittery Mexico

AFP
Published Sep 23, 2017, 7:49 pm IST
Updated Sep 23, 2017, 7:49 pm IST
The earthquake struck at 12:53 GMT with an epicenter 19.3 kilometers (12 miles) southeast of the city of Matias Romero.
Earlier this week, 7.1 magnitude powerful earthquake had shattered Mexico hat killed nearly 300 people (Photo: AP)
Mexico City: A strong 6.2 magnitude earthquake shook central Mexico on Saturday days after a powerful earthquake that killed nearly 300 people, Mexican and US seismological monitors said.

The earthquake struck at 12:53 GMT with an epicenter 19.3 kilometers (12 miles) southeast of the city of Matias Romero, in the state of Oaxaca, the US Geological Survey reported. Mexican quake monitors gave the same figure.

In Mexico City work crews temporarily halted rescue operations, while the country's Civil Protection service said there were no reports that the new quake -- an apparent aftershock of Tuesday's powerful 7.1 tremor -- had affected the capital.

