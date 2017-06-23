World, America

Ahead of Modi visit, US approves sale of 22 Guardian drones to India

PTI
Published Jun 23, 2017, 9:41 am IST
Updated Jun 23, 2017, 9:41 am IST
Modi's first meeting with Trump has been scheduled to take place at the White House on June 26.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump (Photo: File)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump (Photo: File)

Washington: The United States has cleared the sale of 22 predator Guardian drones to India, governmental sources said on Thursday, a deal being termed as a "game changer" ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit here for his maiden meeting with President Donald Trump.

The deal, estimated to be worth USD two to three billion, has been approved by the State Department, sources said.

The decision has been communicated to the Indian government and the manufacturer by the State Department on Wednesday, according to the informed governmental sources.

"This is the first very significant sign of the Trump administration being more result oriented in its relationship with India compared to Obama administration," a source told PTI.

The sources, who requested anonymity as the deal has not been formally announced, said the sale of 22 predator drones being manufactured by General Atomics is "a game changer" for US-India relations as it operationalises the status of "major defence partner".

The designation of India being a "major defence partner" was decided by the previous Obama Administration, and formally approved by the Congress.

The State Department and the White House did not immediately respond to the questions in this regard. An official announcement is expected soon.

Modi's first meeting with Trump has been scheduled to take place at the White House on June 26.

According to General Atomics, the Predator Guardian UAV, a variant of the Predator B, can be used for wide-area, long- endurance maritime intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions.

It can stay in the air for up to 27 hours and can fly at maximum altitude of 50,000 feet.

The Indian Navy made the request for this intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) platform last year.

US Aerospace expert Dr Vivek Lall of General Atomics who was pivotal in India acquiring Boeing P8 ISR technology, is believed to have played a key role in fast tracking the decision-making process of the Trump administration.

Tags: narendra modi, donald trump, predator drones, obama administration

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ranbir confirms SRK does not have a cameo in Jagga Jasoos; another actor is in it

Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor share a light moment during the promotions of 'Jagga Jasoos'.
 

Indian footballers come together to aid victims of Mizoram floods

The Football Players Association of India (FPAI), which all three players are a part of will play a charity match against Mizoram XI at I-League champion Aizwal FC’s home ground on July 1.(Photo: Twitter / PFA India)
 

Chinese student shocked to find a snake in her bowl of noodles

A not so welcome addition (Photo: YouTube)
 

Elon Musk releases details of plan to colonise mars – here’s what an expert thinks

Elon Musk's gung ho plans – designed to make humans a multi-planetary species in case civilisation collapses – include launching flights to Mars as early as 2023.
 

After rift, Team India skipper Virat Kohli deletes ‘welcome’ tweet for Anil Kumble

Virat Kohli and Anil Kumble enjoyed a successful captain-coach partnership, with India having a 70.59 per cent win percentage in Test cricket under them. (Photo: AFP)
 

Hope Ultimate Table Tennis follows European model in 4-5 years: Achanta Sharath Kamal

Sharath Kamal, who has also played in some of the European leagues across Germany, Sweden and Spain shared his thoughts of the Ultimate Table Tennis helping the youth.(Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

No ‘poor’ in economy

Donald Trump (Photo: AP)

US ballistic missile intercept test fails

The destroyer detected and tracked the target on the AN/SPY-1 phased array radar but was unable to intercept it. (Photo: AFP/Representational Image)

Don’t want you to be shot: Girl begs mother to be mum after US cop shoots black man

Reynolds told authorities that Castile was reaching for his wallet, not the gun. (Photo: AP)

Video: Canadian woman yells at staff, demands 'white doctor' to treat son

The woman was accompanied by her son, who was suffering with chest pain. (Photo: Youtube grab)

Saudi Arabia and allies have list of demands for Qatar: US

Donald Trump meets with Saudis Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at White House (Photo FIle)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham