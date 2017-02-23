World, America

Trump migration plan could affect 3 lakh NRIs

DECCAN CHRONICLE / PTI
Published Feb 23, 2017, 2:42 am IST
Updated Feb 23, 2017, 2:56 am IST
Plan targets criminal aliens, but opens door for others.
US President Donald Trump
 US President Donald Trump

Washington: Nearly 3,00,000 Indian-Americans are likely to be impacted by the Trump administration’s sweeping plans that put the nation’s 11 million undocumented immigrants at risk of deportation.

President Donald Trump has laid the groundwork for potentially deporting millions of undocumented immigrants by issuing new guidance that drastically broadens the ways in which federal immigration laws should be enforced.

“The Department no longer will exempt classes or categories of removable aliens from potential enforcement,” the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said in an enforcement memo. “Department personnel have full authority to arrest or apprehend an alien whom an immigration officer has probable cause to believe is in violation of the immigration laws.”

The emphasis is on criminal aliens, though, but opens up the door for others, too. Indian-Americans as per unofficial figures account for nearly 3,00,000 illegal aliens.

In another development, the European Union on Wednesday said it is ready to accommodate more Indian IT professionals and denounced any form of protectionism in global trade, amid anxiety in India over the possible clampdown on H1B visa.    

