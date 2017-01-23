World, America

Muslim family gets heartwarming letter post Donald Trump inauguration

PTI
Published Jan 23, 2017, 3:17 pm IST
Updated Jan 23, 2017, 3:22 pm IST
Following Trump's inauguration, plenty of American citizens are unsure what the future holds, especially those that are Muslim.
President Donald Trump acknowledges the crowd at the Freedom Ball in Washington at the Washington Convention Center during the 58th presidential inauguration. (Photo: AP)
New York: A Muslim family in the US were pleasantly surprised to receive a heartwarming letter from their neigbours, offering support to them to live without discrimination.

Abubaker Amry, who has lived in Cincinnati, Ohio for nearly four decades, said he and his neighbours do not interact much beyond a cordial "Hello," so the note someone left him, came as a surprise.

So the day 70-year-old Trump was sworn into office, one of his neighbours in Westwood left this in his mailbox, "Dear Neighbours, today begins a new stage for our country. No matter what happens, please know there are still a lot of people who will fight for your right to practice your religion, to continue your lives without discrimination. You are welcome in our neighborhood and if you need anything - please knock on our door," a CNN affiliate WCPO reported.

"My daughter, she doesn't know any other place" and like many Muslim Americans, says he grew worried by President Trump's rhetoric during the heat of a campaign. We don't know if he's just saying that ... or if it'll be true," Amry said.

"It's a lot," Amry said. "I mean, there's no way I could express my feelings when I got that note."

Amry said the act of kindness has changed his mind a lot. "Even when I was driving the next day to my work, I looked at the people on the street totally different," he added.

Amry's niece, tweeted a photo of the note, which quickly went viral.

"This is the other side of America," Amry said. "This is the best, best, best experience."

Tags: abubaker amry, us, muslims, donald trump
Location: United States, New York, New York

