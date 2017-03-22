World, America

Al-Qaeda working to put explosives in batteries led to airline electronics ban

AGENCIES
Published Mar 22, 2017, 8:12 am IST
Updated Mar 22, 2017, 9:16 am IST
Canada is also considering prohibiting personal electronics onboard flights from Turkey, the Middle East and North Africa.
A Saudi man sitting near a woman as he works on his laptop at a hotel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The United States is poised to ban large electronic devices such as laptops or cameras on board flights from up to a dozen Middle East nations. (Photo: AFP)
 A Saudi man sitting near a woman as he works on his laptop at a hotel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The United States is poised to ban large electronic devices such as laptops or cameras on board flights from up to a dozen Middle East nations. (Photo: AFP)

Washington: The United States and Britain banned larger electronic devices from the passenger cabin on flights from some airports in Turkey, the Middle East and North Africa.

Intelligence obtained in recent weeks found that an al Qaeda affiliate was perfecting techniques for hiding explosives in batteries and battery compartments of electronic devices, which compelled the United States and UK to ban electronics in flights.

"The discovery that al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula was looking to exploit batteries and their compartments in laptops and other commercial electronic devices led the U.S. and UK to ban devices larger than a cell phone from certain flights, the CNN quoted an U.S. official as saying.

The new security restrictions, announced on Tuesday, require airlines based in the Middle East and North Africa to prevent people flying from eight countries from bringing any device bigger than a smart phone on board their aircraft. Instead, those electronics need to be stored in the cargo hold.

U.S. officials told CNN that intelligence "indicates terrorist groups continue to target commercial aviation" by "smuggling explosive devices in various consumer items.

The US has given nine airlines from eight countries until the weekend to tell travelers to America to pack laptops, tablets and portable game consoles in their hold luggage.

This move is likely to affect Indian passengers traveling to US via Middle Eastern countries. Indians transiting through Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Istanbul airports while traveling to US might be affected by these new immigration rules.

Commenting on the Trump administration's new move, an official from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) told Hindustan Times, "What we have learned is that airlines are responsible for imposing the ban. Passengers travelling directly to the US from India are not affected."

"But if they are travelling via the Gulf or any of the eight countries where the ban is imposed, then the passengers have to keep the electronic devices other than mobile phones in the checked baggage. We are not issuing any advisory as of now," he added.

Meanwhile, Canadian government said that it is also considering prohibiting personal electronics onboard flights from Turkey, the Middle East and North Africa after both the US and Britain announced bans, the transportation minister said Tuesday.

"We are looking at the information that has been presented to us, we'll look at it carefully and have a fulsome discussion amongst our colleagues," Minister Marc Garneau told reporters.

"The (threat) information," he said, "has been provided to us by other intelligence communities."

The three countries routinely share intelligence, including on terrorism threats, as part of the Five Eyes intelligence gathering alliance.

Garneau said he would discuss this latest possible threat to airlines with Canadian Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale and "we'll make that public when we make a decision."

The United States earlier banned laptops and tables in airplane cabins on flights from airports in eight countries, warning that extremists planned to target planes with bombs in electronic devices.

The US ban includes any device bigger than a smartphone, including laptops, tablets and portable game consoles.

Tags: donald trump, us flight rules, indians flying to us, trump travel rules, electronic devices on flights
Location: Canada, Ontario, Ottawa

Related Stories

The tweet was later removed amid suggestions the airline had released the information prematurely. (Representational Image)

US poised to ban electronic devices on flights from Middle East nations

The move would mark the latest attempt by President Donald Trump's administration to tighten security at US borders.
21 Mar 2017 11:04 AM
United States and Britain have banned laptops and tablet computers from passenger cabins on certain airlines' flights from some airports in Turkey, the Middle East and North Africa, citing terror threats. (Representational image)

Laptops, tablets on airplanes: What's the threat?

If the electronic device has been booby-trapped, there will be traces of explosive of that can be found
22 Mar 2017 8:26 AM

Lifestyle Gallery

Turkish photographer Aydin Buyuktas uses different photography skills like drone snapping to create mind-boggling photographs. (Photo: Instagram/Aydin Buyuktas)

Photographer uses drone snapping to create surreal scenarios
More than 1,500 dogs and 150 cats from twelve countries were evaluated during a three day pet show and competition (Photo: AP)

People show off adorable companions at International Pet Show in Romania
Donald Trump and Ivanka were recently photographed holding two golden shovels and the internet had the best time they could by putting them in every situation they could think of. (Photo: Reddit)

Donald and Ivanka Trump get hilarious photoshop treatment
The Portobelo festival, a blend of Catholic and African beliefs, was established in 1999 by the community to preserve their culture in honor of their ancestors (Photo: AP)

Panama's diverse culture on display at the Portobelo Festival
Every country has its own rich cultural heritage which reflects in the kind of dress, food and traditions that their people have. These traditional outfits that people from different countries wear at weddings will make you want to get hitched quickly. (Photo: Facebook)

Take a look at traditional wedding outfits from around the world
Japanese chef Misuki Moriyasu decided to encourage people who hate eating healthy by turning salads into cakes. (Photo: Instagram/vegedecosalad)

Chef creatively creates healthy salad cakes at her cafe
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Doctors remove 5.5 kg tumour from woman's chest

The left wall of the woman's chest, including the breast,had to be reconstructed as the tumour had left a gaping hole there. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Team India captain Virat Kohli is Donald Trump of world sport: Australian media
 

Japan’s ‘oldest porn queen’ retires at 80

Maori Tezuka, a former opera singer who made her debut in Japan’s flourishing “silver porn” industry at a sprightly 71. (Photo: AFP)
 

Sex tips for plus-sized women to have a better sex life

Women shouldn’t feel shy to use the extra skin to be more comfortable while having sex. (Photo: Pixabay - picture for representational purpose only))
 

Watch: Ghanian footballer thanks his ‘wife and girlfriend’ in post-match interview

Mohammed Anas later clarified that he was referring to his two daughters, when he thanked his
 

Afghan IPL debutant Rashid Khan to pick Yuvraj Singh’s brains at Sunrisers Hyderabad

Known to fox the batsmen with his googly and accurate quicker ones, Rashid Khan, who is among the many die-hard Bollywood fans in Afghanistan, has modelled himself on Pakistan star Shahid Afridi and favourite Indian player is none other than MS Dhoni. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Laptops, tablets on airplanes: What's the threat?

United States and Britain have banned laptops and tablet computers from passenger cabins on certain airlines' flights from some airports in Turkey, the Middle East and North Africa, citing terror threats. (Representational image)

Immigrants increasingly flowing across US border into Canada

Immigration Department statistics show 2,464 were apprehended in 2016. (Photo: Pinterest)

President Trump warns GOP of political costs of rejecting health bill

President Donald Trump and Heath and Human Services Secretary Tom Price arrive on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, March 21, 2017, for a meeting on healthcare with Republicans. (Photo: AP)

Chicago teen allegedly sexually assaulted on Facebook Live: police

Superintendent Eddie Johnson ordered an investigation and the department contacted Facebook to take down the video, which it did. (Photo: AP)

Man trying to exterminate ants burns house, kills 3 pets

The State Fire Marshal's Office said that Doucette, who was trying to exterminate ants in the basement on Saturday, started the fire that destroyed the home. (Photo: Representational/AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham