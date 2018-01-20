search on deccanchronicle.com
World, America

India targets Pak at UNSC meet, asks to change its mindset on terrorism

PTI
Published Jan 20, 2018, 11:27 am IST
Updated Jan 20, 2018, 11:27 am IST
Syed Akbaruddin said Pakistan needs to change its 'mindset' of differentiating between good and bad terrorists.
At UNSC meet Indian Ambassador to the UN Syed Akbaruddin said: ‘We must focus on addressing the challenges posed by cross border terrorism emanating from safe havens and sanctuaries to our region and especially to Afghanistan.’ (Photo: PTI)
 At UNSC meet Indian Ambassador to the UN Syed Akbaruddin said: ‘We must focus on addressing the challenges posed by cross border terrorism emanating from safe havens and sanctuaries to our region and especially to Afghanistan.’ (Photo: PTI)

United Nations: Pakistan needs to change its "mindset" of differentiating between good and bad terrorists, India has told the UN Security Council, urging it to focus on challenges posed by terrorism emanating from the safe havens from across the border.

Indian Ambassador to the UN Syed Akbaruddin told the Security Council it is India's vision that Afghanistan regain its place and New Delhi remain committed to work closely with its regional and international partners to bring peace, security, stability and prosperity in Afghanistan.

 

"There is a common Afghan saying that roughly translates as if water is muddied downstream, don't waste your time filtering it; better to go upstream to clean it," Akbaruddin said during a special ministerial meeting on Afghanistan.

Underlining that support for voices of peace in Afghanistan alone is not enough, Akbaruddin said, "We must focus on addressing the challenges posed by cross border terrorism emanating from safe havens and sanctuaries to our region and especially to Afghanistan".

"If we do so, the decay, which has been inflicted on Afghanistan, can be made reversible," he added.

It is India's vision that Afghanistan regain its place and New Delhi remain committed to work closely with its regional and international partners to bring peace, security, stability and prosperity in Afghanistan.

"It is with this in mind that our Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his visit to Afghanistan on December 24, 2015 to inaugurate the Parliament building, stopped over in Lahore, Pakistan," he said.

"Unfortunately, these visits were followed by a heinous and barbaric terrorist attack on the Pathankot airbase on January 1, 2016, perpetrated and planned by the very same mindsets which attack the spirit of Afghanistan every day," he added.

"These mindsets differentiate between good and bad terrorists. These mindsets refuse to see reason in peace. They are mindsets that are reluctant to join hands in moving the region forward to build a shared future for our people and our youth. These mindsets, Mr. President, need to change," Akbaruddin said.

 

Tags: terrorism, united nation security council, syed akbaruddin, narendra modi, pathankot airbase attack
Location: United States, New York, New York




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

WhatsApp on Android Oreo gets notification channel support

WhatsApp is testing up to 10 notification channels on the messenger app for Android Oreo. (Representative Image)
 

Stress hijacks your immune system making you physically ill: Study

It was found that stress impacts the response of 'defense chemicals' which are responsible for fighting off bacteria or viruses. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Mumbai construction worker survives being impaled on two 5ft steel rods

The 21-year-old Rajendra Pal, was working on the roof of a building in Mumbai when he slipped and fell onto iron rods below. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Latest Galaxy S9 leaks hint at new Y-OCTA display, thinner circuit board

The SLP PCB will be only limited to the S9 units powered by the Exynos chipset, which the report claims to account for 60 percent of the S9’s sales worldwide.(Photo: OnLeaks)
 

Russian mother caught trying to sell daughter’s virginity

In a shocking confession mum admitted during interrogation she had flown in to Moscow with her underage daughter to get to know a rich man in order to get financial help for providing sexual serviced by the daughter.
 

5-month salary not paid, job switch denied? Harmanpreet Kaur up in arms with Railway?

Harmanpreet Kaur, the Arjuna awardee is reportedly not relieved by the Railway, where she worked as an Office Superintendent and is being asked to pay the compensation amount before the end of the five-year term. (Photo: BCCI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

One year on, Trump leads divided US into government shutdown

US federal services and military operations deemed essential will continue, but thousands of government workers will be sent home without pay until the crisis is resolved. (Photo: AP)

Blacks lack 'morality,' Islam 's****,' Trump-appointee fired for racism

The report that was published on Thursday which was substantiated with audio clips showed that Higbie's folly was not a one-time slip, but he had a lengthy track record of being strongly racist and anti-Muslim before his appointment. (Photo: Twitter/ @CarlHigbie)

Hafiz Saeed should be prosecuted to fullest extent of law: US

Hafiz Saeed

PIO doctor jailed for misconduct

An India-born doctor was on Thursday sentenced to 12 years in prison for sexually assaulting four women patients in United Kingdom between 2008 and 2015.

US is coming back bigger, better, stronger than ever before: Trump

Trump said, 'The tax cuts are the most significant reforms in American history, with tremendous tax relief for working families, for small businesses, for big businesses that produce jobs'. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham