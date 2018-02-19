search on deccanchronicle.com
World, America

Sex probe finds US Navy SEAL assaulted children in family, filmed act

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 19, 2018, 1:33 pm IST
Updated Feb 19, 2018, 1:33 pm IST
Gregory Kyle Seerden, 32, an honoured navy SEAL who served in Iraq and Afghanistan will spend 27 years in prison.
Gregory Seerden’s public defender has stated that the Navy SEAL himself had been abused as a child and has cited injuries and trauma during service as possible reasons for his instability. (Representational Image)
 Gregory Seerden’s public defender has stated that the Navy SEAL himself had been abused as a child and has cited injuries and trauma during service as possible reasons for his instability. (Representational Image)

Gregory Kyle Seerden, 32, an honoured navy SEAL who served in Iraq and Afghanistan will spend 27 years in prison for several accounts of sexual abuse and for admitting to sexually abusing a 5-year-old family member.

According to the Washington Post, Norfolk federal court sentenced Seerden to almost the maximum sentence, which is 30 years.

 

Tracy Doherty-McCormick, in her first public statement since becoming acting US attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia said, "Gregory Seerden victimized a child…As this prosecution makes clear, the United States will seek to hold accountable anyone who sexually exploits our most vulnerable citizens."

In January 2017 a female acquaintance accused him of sexual assault at a naval base after a night out. Seerden who was stationed in San Diego was in Virgina with his family at the time for holidays.

Following the accusations, Navy investigators went through Seerden’s phone where they discovered that the officer was in possession of child pornography.

A detailed forensic investigation further revealed objectionable videos, including four in which Seerden himself was seen sexually abusing a 5-year-old family member in her sleep. Seerden was sleeping in the same room as his victim and recorded the act just a day before the alleged assault.

Earlier, investigations carried out by the Navy unearthed that Seerden had abused another family member in San Diego, 2014 when she was 7. The investigations were dropped as the mother was reluctant to pursue the case. However, in 2017 again, the case was reopened after his arrest.

Seerden’s public defender has stated that the Navy SEAL himself had been abused as a child and has cited injuries and trauma during service as possible reasons for his instability.

Seerden’s mother, in a letter to the court wrote, "After some rough times in his adolescent period, Kyle enlisted in the Navy. When he came back from Afghanistan he was hurting inside but still trying to be himself…Some of his friends were lost and others severely injured and it seemed to really impact him. However, it was his experience in Iraq that I believe really changed him."

Seerden will pay an additional USD 10,000 fine and serve 25 years of supervised release, over and above his sentence.

Tags: gregory kyle seerden, navy seal, sexual abuse, child pornography




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Vizag – Beat the Budget with Air Asia

Air Asia us offering #BeatTheBudget fares to soar into new skies on new flight routes, one can now travel to Kuala Lumpur from Visakhapatnam at a fare of INR 1,999 only.
 

Watch: Dog who lost five puppies adopts baby Capuchin monkey

The pair has been inseparable since residents of the Olaya Herrera neighbourhood introduced the two. (Photo: Youtube Screengrab)
 

Disha’s alleged diktats for Tiger will make you go WTF, Ayesha also unhappy with her?

Tiger Shroff with sister Krishna, rumoured girlfriend and co-star Disha Patani and mother Ayesha at an event.
 

Mercedes' 3100hp hyper'boat' for the sea is a 225kph monster

Housing a 3100hp racing engine in a hull made out of carbon fibre and Kevlar allows this ‘superboat’ to do 225kph on water, which is an outrageous speed on water. (Photo: Mercedes Benz)
 

2018 Winter Olympics: Figure skater braves wardrobe malfunction to win plaudits

The mishap happened when the 22-year-old Gabriella Papadakis leaned backwards early on and her partner, Guillaume Cizeron inadvertently unclipped the back of her green costume. The duo were still able to finish their short dance as Papadakis tried to keep her chest covered, but she left the ice in tears. (Photo: AFP)
 

Belly button reshaping is the latest cosmetic surgery trend

Many are opting to have belly button reshaping procedures. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

After porn star, Playboy model alleges cover up of affair with Trump

According to the New Yorker, the nine month relationship ended quietly, but years later -- during the 2016 presidential campaign -- McDougal sold her story. (Photo: Twitter/ @karenmcdougal98)

I'm not opening door: Indian-origin teacher saved many lives in Florida shooting

Mrs V has been described as a wonderful teacher who was committed to her pupils’ well being and as someone who went out of their way to ensure her children understood lessons and to help them to succeed. (Representational Image)

13 Russians indicted for tampering 2016 US elections to boost Trump

The charges say that Russians also communicated with 'unwitting individuals' associated with the Trump campaign and other political activists to coordinate activities. (Photo: AP/File)

Steve Bannon grilled for 20 hours in Russia probe

Steve Bannon

Monster under our roof: Foster couple on Florida shooting gunman

Nikolas Cruz killed 17 people at his former high school last Wednesday using an AR-15 rifle that he had legally purchased. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham