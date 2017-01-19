Live Donald Trump's Presidential inauguration, Breaking news of Trump’s swearing-in

Washington: With one day to go before he takes the oath of office as the 45th US president, Donald Trump arrives in Washington on Thursday determined to transform US politics over the next four years.

With President Barack Obama's departure on Friday, Trump becomes Air Force One's most exclusive passenger. Trump is "very anxious to get to the White House and get to work for the American people," said his vice president, Mike Pence, a 57-year-old Christian conservative from Indiana.

For new American leaders, the tone, style and agenda of their presidencies are often set from their arrival in Washington through their first few days in office.

Here are the latest updates:

President-elect Donald Trump is heading to Washington for his inauguration.

Trump and his family drove away from Trump Tower in New York City Thursday morning. Some onlookers and hecklers gathered on Manhattan's streets to watch the motorcade.

He was en route to LaGuardia Airport where he will board a military aircraft to fly to Washington. Trump is traveling without any media. Trump will attend several events Thursday ahead of his swearing-in Friday. Trump will live in the White House but is expected to spend time at both Trump Tower and Mar-a-Lago, his coastal Florida estate.

It may rain on Donald Trump's parade. Due to the forecast of rain for Inauguration Day, the National Park Service is revising its "no umbrella" policy for Friday. The park service says collapsible mini umbrellas will be allowed on the parade route as well as on the National Mall for the inauguration. Long, noncollapsible umbrellas will not be allowed along the route or on the Mall.

Incoming White House spokesman Sean Spicer says the first few daily media briefings will be held in the usual briefing room. At an on-camera news conference Thursday, Spicer said it will be a little crammed, but that the sessions will be in the James S. Brady briefing room at the White House.

Last week, senior administration officials said they might relocate daily briefings to accommodate the large number of journalists interested in covering the Trump administration.

The proposal raised concern that it might result in limited access given President-elect Donald Trump's contentious relationship with the media. Donald Trump spokesman Sean Spicer says new Cabinet nominees have been subjected to "delay tactic after delay tactic" by Democrats.

At a news conference Thursday, Spicer said partisan politics have delayed confirmation of Elaine Chao as Trump's transportation secretary, Ben Carson as housing secretary and Nikki Haley as U.N. ambassador.

The incoming White House press secretary says those three "weren't even on their political hit list" and questions why their nominations are being held up.

Ethics reviews had not been completed on some nominees, slowing the process. Several critical nominees, such as Trump's defense secretary pick, James Mattis, could be confirmed as soon as Friday.

Incoming White House spokesman Sean Spicer says it "shouldn't be a shocker" that Donald Trump will be staying at his new Washington hotel. Spicer said at a news conference Thursday the hotel is a symbol of the kind of government Trump wants to run, "ahead of time and under budget."

Trump made a surprise visit to Trump International Hotel on Wednesday night, grabbing a late dinner before heading back to New York. Reporters were not allowed inside the hotel, which is currently off-limits to journalists.