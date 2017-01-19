World, America

Live Donald Trump's Presidential inauguration, Breaking news of Trump’s swearing-in

AFP
Published Jan 19, 2017, 9:28 pm IST
Updated Jan 19, 2017, 10:18 pm IST
45th US President Donald Trump takes charge 10 weeks after his victory. Latest news on Wreath-Laying Ceremony, Welcome Concert Celebration.
US President-elect Donald Trump waves to the crowd. (Photo: AP)
 US President-elect Donald Trump waves to the crowd. (Photo: AP)

Washington: With one day to go before he takes the oath of office as the 45th US president, Donald Trump arrives in Washington on Thursday determined to transform US politics over the next four years.

With President Barack Obama's departure on Friday, Trump becomes Air Force One's most exclusive passenger. Trump is "very anxious to get to the White House and get to work for the American people," said his vice president, Mike Pence, a 57-year-old Christian conservative from Indiana.

For new American leaders, the tone, style and agenda of their presidencies are often set from their arrival in Washington through their first few days in office.

Here are the latest updates:

President-elect Donald Trump is heading to Washington for his inauguration.
Trump and his family drove away from Trump Tower in New York City Thursday morning. Some onlookers and hecklers gathered on Manhattan's streets to watch the motorcade.

He was en route to LaGuardia Airport where he will board a military aircraft to fly to Washington. Trump is traveling without any media. Trump will attend several events Thursday ahead of his swearing-in Friday. Trump will live in the White House but is expected to spend time at both Trump Tower and Mar-a-Lago, his coastal Florida estate.

It may rain on Donald Trump's parade. Due to the forecast of rain for Inauguration Day, the National Park Service is revising its "no umbrella" policy for Friday. The park service says collapsible mini umbrellas will be allowed on the parade route as well as on the National Mall for the inauguration. Long, noncollapsible umbrellas will not be allowed along the route or on the Mall.

Incoming White House spokesman Sean Spicer says the first few daily media briefings will be held in the usual briefing room. At an on-camera news conference Thursday, Spicer said it will be a little crammed, but that the sessions will be in the James S. Brady briefing room at the White House.

Last week, senior administration officials said they might relocate daily briefings to accommodate the large number of journalists interested in covering the Trump administration.

The proposal raised concern that it might result in limited access given President-elect Donald Trump's contentious relationship with the media. Donald Trump spokesman Sean Spicer says new Cabinet nominees have been subjected to "delay tactic after delay tactic" by Democrats.

At a news conference Thursday, Spicer said partisan politics have delayed confirmation of Elaine Chao as Trump's transportation secretary, Ben Carson as housing secretary and Nikki Haley as U.N. ambassador.

The incoming White House press secretary says those three "weren't even on their political hit list" and questions why their nominations are being held up.

Ethics reviews had not been completed on some nominees, slowing the process. Several critical nominees, such as Trump's defense secretary pick, James Mattis, could be confirmed as soon as Friday.

Incoming White House spokesman Sean Spicer says it "shouldn't be a shocker" that Donald Trump will be staying at his new Washington hotel. Spicer said at a news conference Thursday the hotel is a symbol of the kind of government Trump wants to run, "ahead of time and under budget."

Trump made a surprise visit to Trump International Hotel on Wednesday night, grabbing a late dinner before heading back to New York. Reporters were not allowed inside the hotel, which is currently off-limits to journalists.

Tags: us presidential inauguration, trump inauguration event, wreath-laying ceremony, arlington national cemetery, welcome concert celebration at lincoln memorial
Location: United States, Washington

Related Stories

President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York. (Photo: AP)

Inaugural Things to Watch: the speech, the dress and more

onald Trump will take Washington by storm, no matter what the weather. (Which, by the way, looks like rain.)
19 Jan 2017 9:23 PM

Technology Gallery

2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
The CES 2017 has been a little different this year. With rising innovations in technology from AR/VR to connected devices and new smartphones to home appliances, the gadget show in Las Vegas has the world tuned in. Check out some of the excitement that showcased on January 6, 2017.

CES: A cocktail of gadgets and technologies showcased in 2017
Top 10 photographs taken from drones providing you with a bird's-eye view. These photos were originally collected and posted by Dronestagram.

Drone photography: Bird's-eye view
The Pokemon Go phenomenon had taken the world by storm. Since its launch in July this year, some bizarre real-life incidents were encountered by many users who had played the game. Here are some weirdest incidents that happened during the year.

Yearender 2016: Pokemon Go blurs line between game and reality
The latest entrant in the online streaming video service arena has brought out an offer that consumers just cannot refuse.

Yearender 2016: Popular Video Streaming Services
DJI Mavic Pro | Camera: 12MP | Video: 4K at 30 FPS | Max Flight Time: 27 minutes | Max Speed: 40mph in Sport mode without wind | Notable attributes: battery life, portability

Yearender 2016: The drone story
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Telangana: 230 head constables given day off to watch Telugu film

Representational image
 

UK boss gives staff castle office, free beer, in-house cinema

Chris Morling, founder of Money.co.uk, spent 3 million pounds on renovation of his office with impressive designing by Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

US: Man attempts to murder wife after he dreams that she is cheating on him

Archibald police say 49-year-old Conrad Rudalavage had been drinking before he fell asleep, then woke up Saturday convinced that his wife was unfaithful. (Representational Image)
 

Harshvardhan Kapoor claims Diljit Dosanjh made his Bollywood debut in 2008

Diljit won the award for his performance in 'Udta Punjab,' while Harsh debuted in 'Mirzya'.
 

Twitter user claims new Rs 500 notes fade away in washing machine

It isn't clear how authentic these claims are (Photo: Twitter)
 

Only two buses for every 1000 people in India: report

Representational Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Inaugural Things to Watch: the speech, the dress and more

President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York. (Photo: AP)

UK boss gives staff castle office, free beer, in-house cinema

Chris Morling, founder of Money.co.uk, spent 3 million pounds on renovation of his office with impressive designing by Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen. (Photo: Screengrab)

US: Man attempts to murder wife after he dreams that she is cheating on him

Archibald police say 49-year-old Conrad Rudalavage had been drinking before he fell asleep, then woke up Saturday convinced that his wife was unfaithful. (Representational Image)

All you need to know about Donald Trump’s inauguration

Donald Trump will also participate in a wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery in the honour of the country’s war veterans. (Photo: AFP)

Trump’s swearing-in: An unconventional celebration awaits a unique President

US President-elect Donald Trump (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham