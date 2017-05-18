World, America

Indian N-scientist charged with stalking Texas university student, jailed

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published May 18, 2017, 11:10 am IST
Updated May 18, 2017, 11:10 am IST
Indian consular officials in Houston said that he would be deported to India after court proceedings.
Bhardwaj was arrested several times between January and August 2015, while working as an assistant researcher at the university in College Station, Texas. (Photo: Representational)
 Bhardwaj was arrested several times between January and August 2015, while working as an assistant researcher at the university in College Station, Texas. (Photo: Representational)

Meerut: An Indian nuclear scientist has been detained in Texas, United States, for repeatedly stalking and harassing a girl student. He was also charged with obstructing a police officer’s duty.

According to a report, the scientist, 38-year-old Tarun K Bhardwaj has been detained since December 29, 2016, but has claimed that he was not wrong in pursuing the girl from A&M University, Texas, as he liked her.

Indian consular officials in Houston said that Bhardwaj has been accused of similar charges previously and that he would be deported to India after court proceedings were complete.

Bhardwaj came to the US in 2007, after his PhD from Bhabha Atomic Research Centre. Bhardwaj was arrested several times between January and August 2015, while working as an assistant researcher at the university in College Station, Texas.

He even allegedly violated surety bonds signed by him, which were meant to deter him from harassing the girl. Moreover, he also illegally removed a GPS monitoring ankle band that he was directed to wear.

Bhardwaj’s family in Bulandshahr, UP, has alleged that he is a victim of ‘a racially-motivated conspiracy’. They also believe he has been framed by his peers who are jealous of his success and have written to the PMO, the ministry of external affairs and other arms of the government, requesting them to bring him back home after clearing all the charges.

His elder brother, Prasoon Bhardwaj said, “Tarun exposed corruption and racial discrimination there. He was then charged with sexual harassment and sacked in September 2015. He went to court and had been facing pressure to withdraw the case. When he didn't agree, he was arrested.”

However, government officials say this was the fifth time that he was detained “and every time he has been booked for harassing the same female student, which is a serious charge.” They also claimed that there are hundreds of Indian students and researchers at A&M University but there have been no reports of racial discrimination.

Tags: tarun k bhardwaj, harassment, scientist, a&m university
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Meerut

Entertainment Gallery

Alia Bhatt launched the trailer of Amish Tripathi's new book 'Sita- Warrior of Mithila' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Alia Bhatt launches trailer of Amish Tripathi's new book
Baba Ramdev was a guest on the reality show 'Nach Baliye where he performed his yoga asanas and also got the judges on the show including Sonakshi Sinha doing them as he shot for the episode in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Baba Ramdev makes Sonakshi, other stars do yoga asanas on Nach Baliye stage
Lead actor Irrfan Khan was missing as Bollywood celebrities caught a screening of his film 'Hindi Medium' in Mumbai late Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town celebrities catch a screening of Irrfan Khan's Hindi Medium
Paparazzi had a busy Monday as they snapped Bollywood stars at various places in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Anushka, Ranveer, Sidharth, Kangana, other stars happily pose for the cameras
The teams of the films, 'Half Girlfriend' and 'Hindi Medium', both of which are releasing on May 19, held screenings of their films on Monday night in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun, Mohit watch Half Girlfriend; teachers watch Hindi Medium with Irrfan
Karan Johar hosted a bash for his friends from the film industry and several of them were snapped while arriving at the venue late Monday in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Karan Johar parties with Gauri Khan, Neha Dhupia and other stars
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

AI hogs limelight at Google I/O 2017 Day 1

The first day of the event kicked off with Google showcasing its intention to implement artificial intelligence in all of their apps and services.
 

Hindi Medium movie review: A magic you will never forget

A still from the film.
 

Cannes film festival Day 1: Winsome Deepika is a sight to behold on red carpet!

Deepika dazzled in a sheer purple gown and bold danglers.
 

Heavy rains may have shaped Mars surface: study

To understand how rainfall on Mars changed over time, the researchers had to consider how its atmosphere has changed.
 

Aditya secretly meets Bhushan Kumar; role in Akshay's Mogul on the cards?

Bhushan Kumar. and Aditya Roy Kapur.
 

Infant measuring the size of a person's palm survives heart surgery

Special miniature instruments were used (Photo: YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Look at the way I've been treated lately: Trump cries foul

US President Donald Trump. (Photo: AP)

Impeach Trump: US Congressmen allege ‘obstruction of justice’

Impeachment does not mean the president will be found guilty. (Photo: AP)

North Korea threats enter new stage, says Shinzo Abe

Shinzo Abe (Photo: AP)

Passenger tries to open plane door

Investigators said Courneyea yelled at passengers for “looking at him.” He then grabbed a coffee pot from the galley and swung it at crew members before saying it would “only take one guy to take the plane down.(Representational Image)

WikiLeaks source Chelsea Manning released after seven years

Chelsea Manning
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham