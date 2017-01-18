World, America

Popular Indian-American DJ to perform at Trump's inauguration

PTI
Published Jan 18, 2017, 6:51 pm IST
Updated Jan 18, 2017, 6:52 pm IST
Trump will be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States a day later on January 20.
Ravi (who performs as DJ Ravidrums) would enthrall the audience on January 19 as part of the 'Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration'. (Photo: Twitter)
 Ravi (who performs as DJ Ravidrums) would enthrall the audience on January 19 as part of the 'Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration'. (Photo: Twitter)

Washington: Popular Indian-American DJ and drummer Ravi Jakhotia would perform at US President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration in front of thousands at the National Mall here on January 19.

Trump will be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States a day later on January 20.

Credited to be the first Indian American music director of an American TV series, Ravi (who performs as DJ Ravidrums) would enthrall the audience on January 19 as part of the 'Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration'.

The stage for the concert has been set on the steps of the historic Lincoln Memorial.

Several other popular artistes from across the country would join the welcome celebrations.

Prominent among those scheduled to perform are Toby Keith, Jon Voight, Jennifer Holliday, The Piano Guys, Lee Greenwood, 3 Doors Down and The Frontmen of Country (featuring Tim Rushlow, former lead singer of 'Little Texas', Larry Stewart of 'Restless Heart' and Richie McDonald of 'Lonestar').

DJ Ravidrums had performed at the 2009 Oscars where two nominated songs had come from 'Slumdog Millionaire'.

According to the Presidential Inauguration Committee, the Republican Hindu Coalition is also slated to perform at the National Mall on January 19 under the 'Voice of the People' section which will feature groups selected from the hundreds of applications the committee received.

"President-elect Trump has made it clear that this inaugural is of, by and for the American people. The 58th Inaugural will celebrate the American history and heritage, while setting the course to a brighter and bolder future for all Americans," said committee Chairman Tom Barrack.

"Above all, it will serve as a tribute to one of our greatest attributes, the peaceful transition of partisan power. As Abraham Lincoln had said, 'when an election is over, it is altogether fitting a free people that until the next election, they should be one people,'" he added. "We will be one people working together, leading together and making America great again, together," he said.

Tags: ravi jakhotia, indian-america, donald trump, trump’s inauguration
Location: United States, Washington

Nation Gallery

Preparations for one of the nation’s most decorated celebrations, the Republic Day, are underway as different contingents rehearse in full swing at New Delhi.

Contingents rehearse with gusto for 67th Republic Day parade
Decorated earthern pots brimming with boiling rice, beating of drums and offering of sugarcane pieces to the Sun God at streets and temples marked the harvest festival of Pongal in Tamil Nadu on Saturday.

Pongal celebrated with traditional fervour in Tamil Nadu
Cold wave continued unabated in Kashmir with Srinagar experiencing the coldest January night in the last five years as water supply lines and various water bodies, including fringes of the famous Dal Lake froze.

Cold wave continues in Kashmir, fringes of Dal Lake freezes
From Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s death to the debate on allowing women's entry into Sabarimala, 2016 was quite an eventful one in the South. Listed below is a list of the important issues that spilled over, grabbing national headlines.

Yearender 2016: Top headlines from the South
From Demonetisation to Dalit student Rohit Vemula's suicide, here are the top ten headlines from India in 2016.

Yearender 2016: Top 10 headlines from India
Here are the list of Indians who brought laurels to the country in different fields in 2016.

Yearender 2016: Indians who made headlines
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Couple says having threesomes has made their marriage stronger

Jackie said the practice keeps her young and maintains trust (Photo: Facebook)
 

'I don't like tweeting': Donald Trump

Trump had said earlier that he has no plans to quit Twitter even after becoming US President this week. (Photo: AP)
 

Baba Ramdev challenges Olympic wrestler to wrestle him

The bout will take place ahead of second semifinal match between Mumbai Maharathi and NCR Punjab Royals. (Photo: PTI)
 

This 94-year-old grandma attends 10 gym classes every week

She loves meeting new people at the gym (Photo: Facebook)
 

Video: Must listen rap song on Indian skipper Virat Kohli

Kohli’s sensational 122 helped India overhaul the steep target of 351 against England. (Photo: AFP)
 

Exclusive: Ranveet Singh to team up with Fan director Maneesh Sharma!

Ranveer Singh
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

'I don't like tweeting': Donald Trump

Trump had said earlier that he has no plans to quit Twitter even after becoming US President this week. (Photo: AP)

Former US President George HW Bush hospitalised in Houston: TV report

Bush is expected to go home in a couple of days, Becker told KHOU. (Photo: AP)

Despite showman reputation, Trump inauguration shaping up as low-key

US President-elect Donald Trump. (Photo: AP)

Barack Obama appoints 2 Indian-Americans to senior admin positions

White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest defended Obama’s decision to make last minute appointments.

Kids asked if 'we have to leave' US after Trump won: Indian-American official

Ms Biswal said there is a lot of fear and anxiety in those communities. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham