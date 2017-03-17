World, America

Sad end to a fighter: Body of 89-yr-old WWII veteran found stuffed in suitcase

Two people considered to be caregivers of Brooks have been detained on suspicion of abuse of a corpse.
Investigators were still trying to determine why his body was moved. (Photo: AP/ Representational)
Little Rock, Arkansas: An 89-year-old man whose body was discovered in a suitcase on a rural Arkansas farm was a World War II veteran from New York, police said.

Police Lt. David Gilbo from Johnstown, New York, told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that Robert Brooks died of natural causes at his home about a month before his body was discovered in Arkansas on March 5.

Gilbo said investigators were still trying to determine why his body was moved.

Two people considered to be caregivers of Brooks have been detained on suspicion of abuse of a corpse.

Brooks served in the military and was a gunner in a B-17 bomber’s ball turret.

