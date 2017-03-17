World, America

US: With nothing to eat, 3-year-old found living alone with dead mom for days

AP
Published Mar 17, 2017, 7:31 am IST
Updated Mar 17, 2017, 7:33 am IST
The girl had nothing to eat but cereal that had spilled on a floor.
Authorities said Wednesday the child’s 37-year-old mother was found dead in a bedroom of the East Hartford home. (Representational image)
 Authorities said Wednesday the child’s 37-year-old mother was found dead in a bedroom of the East Hartford home. (Representational image)

East Hartford, Connecticut: A 3-year-old girl lived alone with her dead mother’s body for several days in their Connecticut apartment with nothing to eat but cereal that had spilled on a floor, police officials said.

Authorities said Wednesday the child’s 37-year-old mother was found dead in a bedroom of the East Hartford home on Monday when a social worker went to check on the girl because she hadn’t been in day care for several days.

Lt. Joshua Litwin said investigators do not know exactly how long the girl had been living alone, but said it was “definitely more than a couple of days.” The girl was dehydrated, but is expected to be OK, Litwin said. She was brought to Connecticut Children’s Medical Center in Hartford.

The names of the mother and daughter have not been released.

Police said they found no evidence of a crime or break-in. Investigators are awaiting results of an autopsy by the medical examiner’s office to see how the woman died.

A neighbour, Susan Tash, said the television in the mother and child’s apartment was very loud over the past week, and she heard the girl scream and cry. She said she just thought the child was being fussy. She said she had no idea anything was wrong.

“I was mortified,” Tash said after the woman’s body was found. “It hit me hard because the noise upstairs and I felt kind of responsible.”

The social worker who went to the apartment Monday knocked on the door and got the child to unlock it, Litwin said. The girl had believed her mother was sleeping, the officer said.

It wasn’t immediately clear who has custody of the child. The state Department of Children and Families was called in.

Tags: connecticut, dead body, east hartford, connecticut children’s medical center
Location: United States, Connecticut, Hartford

Technology Gallery

As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 will deliver the 787 family’s preferred passenger experience and long range with up to 10 per cent better fuel use and emissions than the competition.

Boeing debuts 787-10, a new 330-passenger aircraft
Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
The CES 2017 has been a little different this year. With rising innovations in technology from AR/VR to connected devices and new smartphones to home appliances, the gadget show in Las Vegas has the world tuned in. Check out some of the excitement that showcased on January 6, 2017.

CES: A cocktail of gadgets and technologies showcased in 2017
Top 10 photographs taken from drones providing you with a bird's-eye view. These photos were originally collected and posted by Dronestagram.

Drone photography: Bird's-eye view
The Pokemon Go phenomenon had taken the world by storm. Since its launch in July this year, some bizarre real-life incidents were encountered by many users who had played the game. Here are some weirdest incidents that happened during the year.

Yearender 2016: Pokemon Go blurs line between game and reality
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Narendra Modi comes up with witty reply to Shastri's twitter message

Narendra Modi's response saw over 3000 retweets and more than 6000 likes by late evening. (Photo: AFP)
 

Sunil Chhetri displeased with lack of international friendlies

Sunil Chhetri during a practice session in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI)
 

A surprisingly high number of couples get an orgasm at the same time

Many couples said they orgasm together every other time (Photo: YouTube)
 

Akshay Kumar does it again, donates Rs 1.08 cr to martyred jawans’ kin

Akshay Kumar
 

Are Shahid Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan no longer on talking terms?

The two have never worked on a film together before.
 

Blood group of men affects their chances of getting an erection

Certain blood types tied with heart diseases affect more (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Judge blocks Donald Trump’s revised ban

President Donald Trump

Social media lets me bypass 'dishonest' press: Donald Trump

US president Donald Trump (Photo: AFP)

Canadian prime minister, Ivanka Trump catch Broadway musical

Ivanka Trump sat next to the Canada PM Justin Trudeau in the White House Cabinet Room. (Photo: AFP)

Trump to slash foreign aid in 'hard power' budget plan

US President Donald Trump.

Iraq family comes to US before new travel order takes effect

US President Donald Trump's new travel ban injected more uncertainty into the lives of refugees. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham