I'm not opening door: Indian-origin teacher saved many lives in Florida shooting

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 17, 2018, 11:40 am IST
Updated Feb 17, 2018, 12:49 pm IST
A math teacher, Viswanathan became cautious the moment she heard the fire alarm ring out the second time.
Mrs V has been described as a wonderful teacher who was committed to her pupils’ well being and as someone who went out of their way to ensure her children understood lessons and to help them to succeed. (Representational Image)
As horrifying images and videos from inside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School of lifeless bodies lying in pools of blood make rounds, hope is to be found in a few tales from that fateful night.

Shanthi Viswanathan known as ‘Mrs V’ to her students and her brave act is one such story that numbs the pain, even if a little, caused by the Florida school shooting, the Daily Mail reported.

 

A math teacher, Viswanathan became cautious the moment she heard the fire alarm ring out the second time. Nobody then knew that her Algebra lesson was going to turn into a disturbing turn of events.

Insightfully, Viswanathan decided to protect her pupils within the school instead of making a run. She instructed her students to crouch on the floor in one of corner of her classroom and covered the windows with paper so no one could see in. In this way, she saved several children who could have been shot down while escaping, as many did.

Also Read: Brave till death: 15-year-old Florida victim held door for peers to escape

Dawn Jarboe, the mother of one of her students said, “She was quick on her feet. She used her knowledge. She saved a lot of kids.”

Reportedly even the SWAT team was unable to make Viswanathan open the door as she responded to their calls with, "Knock it down or open it with a key. I'm not opening the door,” fearful that it was a decoy by the shooter. The SWAT teams had to knock down the door to gain entry inside.

Mrs V has been described as a wonderful teacher who was committed to her pupils’ well being and as someone who went out of their way to ensure her children understood lessons and to help them to succeed.

Mrs V’s quick-thinking and magnanimity has helped save the lives of many children from Wednesday’s attack, when gunman Nikolas Cruz opened fire in the middle school killing 17.

Nikolas Cruz has been arrested and is now in judicial custody.

An official GoFundMe account has been set up to raise money to 'provide relief and financial support to the victims and families of the horrific shooting.'

Tags: florida shooting, donald trump, shanthi viswanathan, nicolas cruz




