World, America

Wasn’t ready to run for US president against reality TV candidate: Clinton

PTI
Published Sep 16, 2017, 2:58 pm IST
Updated Sep 16, 2017, 2:58 pm IST
The former Democratic presidential candidate said she had an agenda of development, but possibly there were no takers.
Hillary Clinton
 Hillary Clinton

Washington: Nearly 10 months after her shocking defeat at the hands of US President Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton has said that she was not ready or equipped to run for the White House against a reality television star.

The former Democratic presidential candidate said she had an agenda of development, but possibly there were no takers.

“I take running for president and being president really seriously. I really wasn’t ready or equipped to run for president against a reality TV candidate,” Clinton told PBS News Hour in an interview.

It maybe the toughest job in the world, the 69-year-old former US secretary of state, said.

“I knew that there was unfinished business from the successful two terms of president Obama, whom I had served, but that we needed to go further on the economy, on health care, and so much else,” she said.

“I really prepared and I prepared what I wanted to say, how I would defend what I wanted to do. It turned out that was very hard to communicate. It was a time when an empty podium got more broadcast minutes than all of the policies that I was putting forth,” she said.

Clinton said it was clear that the kind of campaign she was running, and the seriousness with which she looked at the agenda, she wanted to represent and then execute “was just out of sync with the anger that a lot of the electorate felt, or the disappointment that another part of the electorate felt.”

In her latest book ‘What happened’, which will hit the book stores this week, Clinton, the 67th US Secretary of State, appeared to be very critical of Trump.

“I believe that he has given a lot of encouragement and rhetorical support to the Ku Klux Klan. He accepted the support of David Duke. I believe that he has not condemned the neo-Nazis and the self-proclaimed white supremacists in Charlottesville and other settings,” she said.

“The Congress had to, on a bipartisan basis, pass a resolution asking that white supremacy be condemned by this president, which he then signed. And we will wait and see what he does. So, I can’t tell you what’s in his heart. I don’t know. It could be total rank, cynical opportunism. He’s got a hard-core base that believes these things, and he’s going to keep feeding it,” Clinton said.

Responding to a question, Clinton called for a full-court diplomatic effort against North Korea.

“We should have a full-court press diplomatic effort. If Trump doesn’t want to listen to the experts inside his own government, then go to people outside in think tanks and academia who know about this very complicated region, and particularly North Korea,” she said.

“Make it clear that we will do everything in our power to protect our allies, South Korea and Japan, including installing even more missile defence. Now, the Chinese don’t like that, but then the Chinese better be more on board with us in trying to rein in Kim Jong-un, Clinton said.

“The Japanese are not for long going to leave their defence against this aggressor in North Korea to us, when they can’t really rely on Trump’s understanding of our promises,” she said.

Tags: hillary clinton, donald trump, democratic presidential candidate
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

India vs Australia 5 ODIs, 3 T20Is: Schedule, squads, venues and match timings

There will be no shortage of drama and action as Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team takes on Steve Smith-led Australian side in the five ODIs and three Twenty20s. (Photo: ICC / AP)
 

Shraddha takes break from Saaho shoot, spends time with Saina, family in Hyderabad

Screengrabs from pictures and video posted by Shraddha Kapoor and Saina Nehwal on Instagram.
 

Korean Open: Sindhu beats Bingjiao in semis, faces Nozomi Okuhara in final

PV Sindhu will now face Nozomi Okuhara, who defeated Sindhu, in the BWF World Badminton Championship final last month, in the Korean Open Super Series final. (Photo: AP)
 

Samsung launches Wind-Free air conditioner

This unique technology gently spreads cool air through 21,000 micro air holes and creates “still air” moving at speeds slower than 0.15m/s.
 

10.or E (Tenor E) review: E is for 'Essentials'

Budget smartphones have unarguably become good looking devices in the recent times and the 10.or E is no exception.
 

Alternate Nobel awards honour research that 'first makes people laugh, then think'

Matthew Rockloff, left, and Nancy Greer give their acceptance speech after winning the Ig Nobel Economics Prize during ceremonies at Harvard University in Cambridge. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Donald Trump to 'slap' foes, embrace friends in first UN speech: Nikki Haley

US President Donald Trump (File Photo)

US military official 'assuming' N Korea's recent nuclear test an H-bomb: report

North Korea announced that it has successfully conducted a test of a hydrogen bomb that is meant to be loaded into an intercontinental ballistic missile. (Photo: AFP)

India, Pakistan begin high-level talks on technical issues of Indus Waters Treaty

The World Bank in August had said under the IWT, India is permitted to construct hydroelectric power facilities on tributaries of Jehlum and Chenab (File Photo)

Before and after satellite images of N Korea nuke test show how powerful it was

North Korea said its last test of an intercontinental ballistic missile in late August was a “perfect and big success” with both re-entry and warhead control capabilities showing no fault. (Photo: AP)

US lawmakers should make sure H-1B not abused: Indian-American Ro Khanna

Indian-American Congressman Ro Khanna
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham