PepsiCo chairman Indra Nooyi joins Donald Trump's advisory council

Washington: PepsiCo chairman and CEO Indra Nooyi has joined US President-elect Donald Trump's advisory council, Trump's transition team said on Wednesday.

Elon Musk, the chairman and chief executive of SpaceX and Tesla, as well as Uber Technologies CEO and co-founder Travis Kalanick, have also joined the council.

The group, which includes numerous other top business leaders, aims to give industry input on the private sector to Trump, who takes office on January 20, 2017.