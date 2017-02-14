 LIVE !  :  VK Sasikala (Photo: PTI) Live: Jail for Sasikala in DA case; OPS camp to visit resort to broker peace
 
World, America

Indian-origin Muslim NASA scientist held, forced to unlock phone at US border

PTI
Published Feb 14, 2017, 12:03 pm IST
Updated Feb 14, 2017, 1:05 pm IST
CAIR filed numerous complaints against CBP for demanding that Muslim-American citizens give up their details when they return to US.
NASA scientist Sidd Bikkannavar (right). (Photo: Facebook)
 NASA scientist Sidd Bikkannavar (right). (Photo: Facebook)

Houston: An Indian-origin Muslim NASA scientist has said he was detained and forced to unlock his PIN-protected work phone at the US border by custom officials.

Sidd Bikkannavar, 35, said in a post on social media that US Customs and Border Protection officers wanted his cell phone and password - before they would let him through at Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport.

"On my way home to the US last weekend, I was detained by Homeland Security and held with others who were stranded under the Muslim ban," Bikkannavar wrote in a Facebook post.

"I initially refused, since it's a (NASA)-issued phone and I must protect access," Bikkannavar wrote.

Bikkannavar, born in Pasadena, designs technology for space telescopes like the enormous James Webb telescope that's set to be launched into orbit in 2018.

"Just to be clear - I'm a US-born citizen and NASA engineer, travelling with a valid US passport. Once they took both my phone and the access PIN, they returned me to the holding area with cots and other sleeping detainees until they finished copying my data."

Bikkannavar spent a few weeks away pursuing his hobby of racing solar-powered cars.

As a member of a Chilean team, he visited Patagonia in early January under the Obama administration.

He returned after Trump took office and issued the executive order on travel into the United States.

Nothing about Bikkannavar should have caused concern for CBP. He's a natural-born US citizen, enrolled in a programme that allows individuals who've already passed background checks to quickly enter the country.

In addition, he has never visited the countries on the immigration ban, and he's 10-year employee of a major US federal agency.

"I don't know what to think about this. I was caught a little off guard by the whole thing," Bikkannavar told media here in a phone call.Bikkannavar detailed his experience on Facebook, explaining his absence to friends and coworkers.

The episode, aside from the profiling it ostensibly involved, also put him in a fix with his employers, because he was required to protect access to the phone.

"I'm back home, and JPL has been running forensics on the phone to determine what CBP/homeland security might have taken, or whether they installed anything on the device," Bikkannavar explained in the post, adding that he has also been working with JPL legal counsel and the lab has issued him a new phone and new phone number.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) filed numerous complaints in January against CBP for demanding that Muslim-American citizens give up their social media information when they return home from overseas.

Earlier this week, Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly issued a statement in response, telling the House Homeland Security Committee, "We want to get on their social media, with passwords: What do you do, what do you say? If they don’t want to cooperate then you don’t come in".

Tags: council on american-islamic relations, travel ban, immigration, national aeronautics and space administration
Location: United States, Texas, Houston

Entertainment Gallery

The team of 'Rangoon' were seen on the sets of the reality show 'Indian Idol' on Monday to promote their film. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shahid, Kangana, Saif bring Rangoon on Indian Idol sets
Numerous Bollywood stars were seen as they stepped out on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kajol, Yami, Iulia, Sussanne, other stars make a style statement
Kangana Ranaut was seen flagging off a walkathon event held in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kangana Ranaut looks classy as she flags off walkathon event
Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt were seen at the Kala Ghoda festival in Mumbai to promote their film 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt dazzle at the Kala Ghoda festival
Shahid, Kangana and Saif were recently seen promoting their upcoming film, Rangoon. (Photo source Viral Bhayani)

Shahid, Kangana and Saif step out in style for the promotion of Rangoon
Abhishek Bachchan, football star Bhaichung Bhutia and several other celebrities were seen at the Nike Premiere Cup 2017 on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Abhishek, Bhaichung, other stars bond over football
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Australia skipper Steve Smith gives go-ahead to sledging against Virat Kohli's India

Steve Smith was involved in a verbal altercation with Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma during the last Test series between India and Australia in 2014-15. (Photo: AFP)
 

Sachin Tendulkar shares adorable moments with Harbhajan Singh's baby daughter Hinaya

Sachin Tendulkar with Harbhajan Singh's baby dayghter Hinaya Heer. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Virat Kohli hasn’t been tested as a captain: Sourav Ganguly

Virat Kohli and Sourav Ganguly. (Photo: AFP)
 

Google, Yahoo, Bing to 'help tackle' copyright infringing

Copyrighted material such as music, videos and software are largely available on P2P websites, which are illegal.
 

Intel’s new 24-core Xeon CPU announced

The flagship CPU has 24-cores with Hyper-Threading technology, 60MB of L3 cache, runs on 2.4GHz and can be overclocked to 3.4GHz.
 

Potentially fatal asthma attack can be triggered by sex: study

Many have given up on having sex completely (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Ivanka Trump takes center stage at Justin Trudeau meeting

Ivanka Trump sat next to the Canada PM Justin Trudeau in the White House Cabinet Room. (Photo: AFP)

Tallest dam in United States in danger

An aerial photo shows the damaged spillway with eroded hillside in Oroville, California. (Photo: AP)

Peru asks Trump to consider deporting ex-president Alejandro Toledo

Peruvian authorities believe fugitive former leader Alejandro Toledo, 70, is in San Francisco. (Photo: AP)

Trump expected to unveil new immigration measures, says White House

US President Donald Trump. (Photo: AFP)

US: Man plots to kill family, accidentally texts boss instead of hitman; arrested

Jeff Lytle has been arrested for plotting to kill his wife and four-year-old daughter. (Photo: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham