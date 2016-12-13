World, America

Trump selects Exxon Mobil CEO Rex Tillerson as Secretary of State

AP
Published Dec 13, 2016, 10:12 am IST
Updated Dec 13, 2016, 10:15 am IST
Trump's decision caps a lengthy process that often played out in public and exposed rifts within his transition team.
President-elect Donald Trump has selected Exxon Mobil CEO Rex Tillerson to lead the State Department, dismissing concerns about the businessman's close ties with Russia, two people close to Trump's transition said Monday night. (Photo: AP)
 President-elect Donald Trump has selected Exxon Mobil CEO Rex Tillerson to lead the State Department, dismissing concerns about the businessman's close ties with Russia, two people close to Trump's transition said Monday night. (Photo: AP)

Washington: President-elect Donald Trump has selected Exxon Mobil CEO Rex Tillerson to lead the State Department, dismissing concerns about the businessman's close ties with Russia, two people close to Trump's transition said Monday night.

Trump's decision caps a lengthy process that often played out in public and exposed rifts within his transition team. It also sets Trump up for a potential fight with Congress over confirming Tillerson, who has connections with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Trump was set to announce Tillerson's nomination Tuesday morning. The people close to his transition team insisted on anonymity because they were not authorized to disclose the decision ahead of that announcement.

The president-elect had moved toward choosing Tillerson after a meeting Saturday, their second discussion in a week. Trump was said to be drawn to the idea of having an international businessman serve as the nation's top diplomat.

But the prospect of Tillerson's nomination sparked immediate concern on Capitol Hill, where lawmakers are already grappling with intelligence assessments suggesting Russia interfered with the U.S. presidential election to help Trump. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., wrote on Twitter that "being a 'friend of Vladimir'" was not an attribute he was seeking in a secretary of state.

In a weekend interview with "Fox News Sunday," Trump cast Tillerson's deep relations with Moscow as a selling point. As Exxon Mobil's head, he maintained close ties with Russia and was awarded by Putin with the Order of Friendship in 2013, an honor for a foreign citizen.

"A great advantage is he knows many of the players, and he knows them well. He does massive deals in Russia. He does massive deals for the company," Trump said.

If confirmed by the Senate, Tillerson's test will be whether his corporate deal-making skills translate into the delicate world of international diplomacy. He would face immediate challenges in Syria, where a civil war rages on, and in China, given Trump's recent suggestions that he could take a more aggressive approach to dealing with Beijing.

A native of Wichita Falls, Texas, Tillerson came to Exxon Mobil Corp. as a production engineer straight out of the University of Texas at Austin in 1975 and never left. Groomed for an executive position, Tillerson came up in the rough-and-tumble world of oil production, holding posts in the company's central United States, Yemen and Russian operations.

Early in the company's efforts to gain access to Russian market, Tillerson cut a deal with state-owned Rosneft. The neglected post-Soviet company didn't have a tremendous amount to offer, but Exxon partnered with it "to be on the same side of the table," Tillerson said, according to "Private Empire," an investigative history of Exxon by reporter Steve Coll.

Tillerson, who became CEO on Jan. 1, 2006, is expected to retire in 2017. Tillerson's heir apparent, Darren Woods, was put in place a year ago, so there would be virtually no additional disruption to Exxon's succession plans if Tillerson were to become secretary of state.

Trump's choice to serve as secretary of state initially appeared to be a toss-up between former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani and Mitt Romney, the 2012 GOP presidential nominee. But Giuliani's prospects fell amid revelations of his overseas business ties. And Romney became the source of a fierce fight within the transition team, with some advisers strongly opposed to the prospect of tapping a Republican who was critical of Trump during the campaign.

Indeed, Romney blasted Trump as a "fraud" during his White House run, but was full of praise for the president-elect after they discussed the State Department post over a private dinner in Manhattan.

Late Monday, Romney wrote in a Facebook post that he was honored to have been considered to lead the State Department. He said his discussions with Trump were "enjoyable and enlightening."

"I have very high hopes that the new administration will lead the nation to greater strength, prosperity and peace," Romney wrote.

Tags: donald trump, exxon mobil ceo rex tillerson, state department, secretary of state
Location: United States, Washington

Sports Gallery

Yuvraj Singh-Hazel Keech’s wedding recption in Delhi on Wednesday was attended by many cleberities including MS Dhoni, Harbhajan Singh. (Photo: PTI)

Pics: Celebrities at Yuvraj Singh-Hazel Keech’s wedding reception
Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech photographed during their wedding ceremony. (Photo: Twitter)

Pictures from Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech's wedding
Ashwin can end 2016 as the highest wicket-taker in Tests for this year. (Photo: AFP)

Top 5 Test wicket-takers of 2016
India managed to wrap-up the England innings after Lunch, on the last day fo the fifth Test. (Photo: AP)

India vs England: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test
The historic result came in front of a packed house at one of America's most iconic sporting venues -- after eight years of legislative wrangling finally saw the state of New York lift its long-running ban of professional MMA in April. (Photo: AP)

UFC: Conor McGregor bags 2nd title, creates history
While England coach Trevor Bayliss has suggested there are good players in the Indian side in addition to Virat Kohli and R Ashwin, the duo’s performance will play a big role in determining the future of the series. Here are six cricketers to watch out for from the five-match Test series. (Photo: BCCI)

India vs England: 6 players to watch out for in Test series
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

PV Sindhu wins Most Improved Player award

PV Sindhu won her first Superseries title in China in November. (Photo: BWF)
 

Sara Ali Khan to debut opposite Hrithik Roshan in Karan Malhotra’s next?

Amrita Singh has been denying reports of her daughter's debut, but it seems that this Hrithik Roshan starrer would be Sara's debut.
 

On the ground! Police help Alabama man stage proposal to girlfriend

McPherson followed their orders and held out a ring for Blackmon, who quickly went from being frightened to overjoyed. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Priyanka 'honoured' to be UNICEF Global Ambassador, meets Beckham, Jackie Chan

The photo that Priyanka Chopra shared on Twitter and Instagram.
 

China's richest man looking for successor after son refuses to takeover

Wang Jianlin, 62, founder and chairman of Dalian Wanda Group Co, whose business includes shopping malls, theme parks, sports clubs and cinemas, said he is most likely to pick from a group of professional managers to take over the running of his business. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Demonetized wedding: UP Groom gets Rs 11, tea for guests

Representational Image. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Taiwan not 'bargaining chip', US firm on 'One China': WH slams Trump

Trump yesterday questioned the relevance of continuing the

Trump to announce top diplomat pick Tuesday

President-elect Donald Trump. (Photo: AP)

US: Parents held for torturing, killing 16-year-old daughter

Parents Nicole Marie Finn and Joseph Michael Finn (inset top left), the house where the children were kept (inset bottom left) and Natalie Finn (right). (Photo: Facebook)

I'm a 'smart person,' don't need intelligence briefings every day: Trump

It was not immediately clear why Trump has decided not to receive the intelligence briefings available to President Barack Obama more frequently. (Photo: AFP)

US: Man held for allegedly stabbing worshipper near mosque

A man has been arrested on suspicion of committing a hate crime after police say he stabbed a worshipper near a Simi Valley mosque. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham