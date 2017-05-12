World, America

Pak-based terror groups plan to attack India, Afghan: top US intel official

AFP
Published May 12, 2017, 9:26 am IST
Updated May 12, 2017, 10:19 am IST
Coats said the India-pak relations became more tense following two major terrorist attacks in 2016 with cross border terrorism.
'Pakistan's pursuit of tactical nuclear weapons potentially lowers the threshold for their use,' Coats warned. (Photo: Representational Image/AP)
 'Pakistan's pursuit of tactical nuclear weapons potentially lowers the threshold for their use,' Coats warned. (Photo: Representational Image/AP)

Washington: The Donald Trump administration on Thursday blamed Pakistan for deteriorating India-Pak relations and warned that the ties might worsen further if there is another "high-profile" terrorist attack from across the border this year.

"Islamabad's failure to curb support to anti-India militants and New Delhi's growing intolerance of this policy, coupled with a perceived lack of progress in Pakistan's investigations into the January 2016 Pathankot cross-border attack, set the stage for a deterioration of bilateral relations in 2016," Daniel Coats, director of National Intelligence, told lawmakers during a Congressional hearing.

Testifying before the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence along with top intelligence officials, Coats said the relations between India and Pakistan became more tense following two major terrorist attacks in 2016 by terrorists crossing into India from Pakistan.

"They might deteriorate further in 2017, especially in the event of another high-profile terrorist attack in India that New Delhi attributes to originating in or receiving assistance from Pakistan," Coats said in his testimony before the Senate committee on worldwide threats.

Supporting India's pre-condition for bilateral talks on Islamabad stopping support to cross border terrorism, Coats said increasing numbers of cross-firing along the Line of Control, including the use of artillery and mortars, might aggravate the risk of unintended escalation between the two countries.

"Easing of heightened Indo-Pak tension, including negotiations to renew official dialogue, will probably hinge in 2017 on a sharp and sustained reduction of cross-border attacks by terrorist groups based in Pakistan and progress in the Pathankot investigation," Coats said.

Last year, heavily-armed terrorists sneaked in from across the border and attacked the Pathankot Air Force Station in Punjab. The attack had claimed the lives of seven security personnel while four terrorists were killed.

Coats said Pakistan is concerned about its international isolation due to its dwindling position against India's rising international status, expanded foreign outreach and deepening ties with the US.

"Pakistan will likely turn to China to offset its isolation, empowering a relationship that will help Beijing to project influence into the Indian Ocean," said the top US intelligence official.

In his remarks ahead of the possible release of the Afghanistan policy of the Trump Administration, he said "Pakistani-based terrorist groups will present a sustained threat to the US interests in the region and continue to plan and conduct attacks in India and Afghanistan."

"The threat to the US and the West from Pakistani-based terrorist groups will be persistent but diffuse. Plotting against the US homeland will be conducted on a more opportunistic basis or driven by individual members within these groups," he told members of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence.

Noting that Pakistan will probably be able to manage its internal security, he said anti-Pakistan groups are likely to focus more on soft targets.

"The groups we judge will pose the greatest threat to Pakistan's internal security include Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan, Jamaat ui-Ahrar, al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent, ISIS-K, Laskhare Jhangvi, and Lashkar-e Jhangvi ai-Aiami," he said, adding that the emerging China Pakistan Economic Corridor will probably offer militants and terrorists additional targets.

"Pakistan's pursuit of tactical nuclear weapons potentially lowers the threshold for their use," Coats warned.

"Early deployment during a crisis of smaller, more mobile nuclear weapons would increase the amount of time that systems would be outside the relative security of a storage site, increasing the risk that a coordinated attack by non-state actors might succeed in capturing a complete nuclear weapon," he said.

Tags: india-pak relations, terrorist attack, pathankot attack, daniel coats
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington

Related Stories

Joe Crowley, the chairman of the House Democratic Caucus, said that the situation on the Indo-Pak border has been volatile for the past few months due to activities by Pakistan-backed militant groups. (Photo: AP)

US lawmaker tells Pak to control its terrorists, says India won't tolerate attacks

Joe Crowley, the chairman of the House Democratic Caucus called on the Trump administration to put pressure on Pakistan.
10 May 2017 10:21 AM
US Congressman Ted Poe (Photo: AP)

Pak resorting to proxies against India, Afghan: experts tell US lawmakers

Poe alleged that Taliban is based in Pakistan and it came as no surprise that when a US drone strike killed Taliban leader in May 2016.
02 May 2017 10:26 AM

Nation Gallery

The Railways on Sunday introduced a see-through Vistadome coach on its Visakhapatnam-Kirandul passenger train. (Photo: Suresh Prabhu/Twitter)

Prabhu flags off train with see-through Vistadome coach along Vizag-Araku
Prime Minister Narendra Modi led his party to a stupendous victory in UP, ending BJP’s 14-year exile in India’s most-populous state.

Modi’s magic brings a saffron Holi to Uttar Pradesh
11 people were killed and at least 30 others injured after a private bus heading to Bhubaneswar from Hyderabad fell into a river near Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh early morning on Tuesday. (Photo: Deccan Chronicle)

11 dead, at least 30 injured after private bus falls into river in Andhra Pradesh
Thick smoke enveloped Bellandur lake after a fire broke out when garbage strewn around it was set ablaze.

Sky of smoke: Bengaluru's Bellandur lake catches fire again!
The White House on Friday welcomed the Premier of Japan Shinzo Abe and his wife who are on an official state visit.

Donald Trump and Japan's Shinzo Abe share high-five on Florida golf course
Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presented the Union Budget for 2017-18 in Parliament at 11 am on Wednesday, during the Budget Session.

Union Budget 2017: Arun Jaitley paints a positive picture
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

BCCI refuses to compensate PCB in absence of ‘legally binding document’

BCCI said that the MoU signed in 2014 is not a "legally binding document" and that India didn't play because of government's clearance, hence the Indian cricket board cannot be blamed. (Photo: AFP)
 

Blogger gets convicted for playing Pokemon Go in church

(Representational image)
 

Gujarat Lions vs Delhi Dardevils: IPL betting racket busted, 2 held from team hotel

The police were also trying to find out how they got rooms in the hotel where the cricketers from Delhi Daredevils and Gujarat Lions were staying. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Scientists discover new Neptune-like planet

Although it is the size of Neptune, it is being referred as “warm Neptune” as it is much closer to its parent star. ((Photo: NASA)
 

Bengaluru surgeons perform rare surgery on patient with Arteriovenous Malformation

The patient was admitted with complaint of persistent headache and diagnosed with multiple weak and bleeding blood vessels under his skull. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Solid support guaranteed as tickets for India matches in Champions Trophy sold out

There won’t be any shortage of support for Virat Kohli-led Team India as all the tickets for the Champions Trophy matches involving the defending champions India are sold out. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Indian national pleads guilty to call centres scam in US

Patel pleaded guilty before US District Court Judge David Hittner of the Southern District of Texas

White House fumes after Moscow releases Trump meeting photos

President Donald Trump meeting with Russia's Sergei Lavrov in the Oval Office were issued by the Russian state news agency TASS, and subsequently published by much of the global media (Photo: AFP)

Donald Trump's intel bosses reiterate: Russia meddled in presidential election

Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats (Photo: AP)

Trump asked FBI director three times if he was target of investigations

US President Donald Trump. (Photo: AP)

US may extend airline laptop ban to Europe

In March, the US announced laptop restrictions on flights originating from 10 airports including in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Turkey because of fears that a concealed bomb could be installed in electronic devices.(Photo: AFP/ Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham