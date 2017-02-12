 LIVE !  :  Mehedi Hasan is bowled by Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Photo: AP) Live: Ind vs Ban Test Day 4: Bhuvneshwar Kumar strikes early, removes Mehedi
 
World, America

Chinese, US military airplanes have ‘unsafe’ encounter over South China Sea

AFP
Published Feb 12, 2017, 8:05 am IST
Updated Feb 12, 2017, 8:06 am IST
US President Donald Trump’s administration so far has taken a tough stance on China’s claims in the South China Sea.
The US Pacific Command says a Chinese aircraft and a US Navy patrol plane had an "unsafe" encounter over the South China Sea this week, raising concerns. (Photo: AP/File)
 The US Pacific Command says a Chinese aircraft and a US Navy patrol plane had an "unsafe" encounter over the South China Sea this week, raising concerns. (Photo: AP/File)

Washington: A Chinese military aircraft had an “unsafe” encounter with a US Navy surveillance aircraft near a contested reef in the South China Sea, the US Pacific Command said Friday.

The two planes came within 1,000 feet (300 meters) of each other during Wednesday’s incident near the Scarborough Shoal, which is claimed by both the Philippines and China, according to Pentagon spokesman Jeff Davis.

The close encounter comes amid heightened tensions between the United States and China over Beijing’s moves to establish a presence in disputed areas of the South China Sea by building reefs and atolls into artificial islands.

“An interaction characterized by US Pacific Command as ‘unsafe’ occurred in international airspace above the South China Sea between a Chinese KJ-200 aircraft and a US Navy P-3C aircraft,” said US Pacific Command spokesman Rob Shuford.

“The US Navy P-3C was on a routine mission operating in accordance with international law.”

Davis said the Chinese aircraft essentially “crossed the nose” of the American plane, causing it to “make an immediate turn.”

“We don’t see any evidence that it was intentional,” the spokesman said, adding that the incident appeared to be a “one-off” encounter.

“Clearly we have our disagreements with China over militarization of South China Sea,” he said, adding that interactions between ships and planes are “largely professional and safe.”

The KJ-200 is an airborne early warning and command plane, while the P-3 is a maritime surveillance aircraft.

The Pacific Command said it would address the issue “in appropriate diplomatic and military channels.”

China responded ‘legally and professionally’

A Chinese defense ministry official told The Global Times that the Chinese pilot had responded “legally and professionally” to the US plane when it approached the aircraft.

“We hope that the US could take the bilateral military relations into consideration and adopt practical measures to eliminate the root cause of air and sea mishaps between the two countries,” the official said on condition of anonymity.

China asserts sovereignty over almost all of the resource-rich region despite rival claims from Southeast Asian neighbors and has rapidly built reefs into artificial islands capable of hosting military planes.

US President Donald Trump’s administration so far has taken a tough stance on China’s claims in the South China Sea, insisting it will defend international interests there.

During his confirmation hearings, new US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson raised the threat of blocking China’s access to the contested islands.

Under president Barack Obama’s administration, Washington insisted it was neutral on the question of sovereignty over the South China Sea islets, reefs and shoals, calling for the disputes to be resolved under international law.

But the US has dispatched aircraft and naval patrols to assert its rights of passage through international spaces.

Tags: us-china ties, south china sea, us navy, chinese military aircraft
Location: United States, Washington

Lifestyle Gallery

Saturday is the Lantern Festival in China, the final day of the annual celebration of the Chinese Lunar New Year. (Photo: AP)

China lights up during annual Lantern Festival
It's not just foreign countries that have beautiful college campuses. Our country can boast of many picturesque campuses that will make you want enroll as a student all over again.

Campuses across India that look like a dream
Thaipusam is celebrated in Kuala Lumpur in honor of Hindu god Lord Murugan with an annual procession by Hindu devotees seeking blessings, fulfilling vows and offering thanks. (Photo: AP)

Kuala Lumpur celebrates Hindu festival of devotion
Taiwan celebrates the Lantern festival in Taipei with visitors from all around the world visiting the city. (Photo: AP/Instagram)

Taipei lights up colourfully during the Lantern Festival in Taiwan
Amputee fitness seems to be bringing in a lot of entries from fitness enthusiasts motivating many with their courage (Photo: Instagram)

Inspiring images of amputees sweating it out at the gym
The image of a playful canine going viral shows that Photoshop artists can give an interesting twist to almost anything these days (Photo: Reddit)

Adorable puppy gets Photoshop treatment from netizens
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

First of its kind Buddha park in Telangana

The Buddhavanaman is first of its kind in the country with thematic segments depicting the major events in the life of Buddha and stories of his previous births. (Representational image)
 

Trump confident of bringing cost of US-Mexico wall construction ‘way down’

US President Donald Trump (Photo: File)
 

Canadian author says Trump win boosted sales of her dystopian classic

Celebrated Candian author Margaret Atwood (Photo: File/AP)
 

Leak: There will be no Galaxy S8 'Edge', but S8 '+'

Galaxy S8 concept image. (Photo: SamMobile)
 

Sachin Tendulkar congratulates Virat Kohli for record-breaking 200 against Bangladesh

Virat Kohli, who has so far scored 1,419 runs in the 13 Tests he as played in the 2016/2017 season, is in the form of his life. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Display-cum-charger? New technology to change smartphones

The researchers have found a breakthrough technology in which an array of LEDs on a display can absorb light and turn it into energy.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Canadian author says Trump win boosted sales of her dystopian classic

Celebrated Candian author Margaret Atwood (Photo: File/AP)

It is a family thing in US; don't mess with political dads and daughters

President Donald Trump this week risked bad headlines and fresh ethics woes to defend his daughter Ivanka, and her brand, from bad publicity. (Photo: File/AP)

Will make it harder for US firms to go abroad, can’t say bye and fire everyone: Trump

US President Donald Trump. (Photo: AFP)

US: Considering 'brand new' order on immigration next week, says Trump

US President Donald Trump. (Photo: AFP)

Woman breastfeeds a baby pig on live television in Peru

To explain her situation, the woman who was holding a piglet in her hand, whipped out her breast and started feeding the animal. (Photo: YouTube Screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham