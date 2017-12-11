search on deccanchronicle.com
World, America

Sexually violated women should be heard, even against Trump: Nikki Haley

REUTERS
Published Dec 11, 2017, 3:24 pm IST
Updated Dec 11, 2017, 3:24 pm IST
More than 10 women have accused Donald Trump of sexual misconduct before he was president.
Haley, discussing a cultural shift of women coming forward on a CBS program, applauded women who have come forward: ‘I'm proud of their strength. I'm proud of their courage.’ (Photo: AP/ File)
 Haley, discussing a cultural shift of women coming forward on a CBS program, applauded women who have come forward: ‘I'm proud of their strength. I'm proud of their courage.’ (Photo: AP/ File)

Washington: UN Ambassador Nikki Haley said on Sunday she believes any woman who has felt violated or mistreated by a man has every right to speak up, even if it is President Donald Trump they are accusing.

Accusations of inappropriate sexual behaviour or misconduct have led to the resignations of three members of Congress in December. The growing wave of women reporting abuse or misconduct has brought down powerful men from Hollywood to Washington, from movie producer Harvey Weinstein to popular television personality Matt Lauer.

 

More than 10 women have accused Donald Trump of sexual misconduct before he was president, and Trump, while filming a segment of the television program "Access Hollywood," said he has kissed and groped women. The tape emerged during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Haley, discussing a cultural shift of women coming forward on the CBS "Face the Nation" program, applauded women who have come forward: "I'm proud of their strength. I'm proud of their courage."

Asked how people should assess the accusers of the president, Haley said, it was "the same thing."

"Women who accuse anyone should be heard. They should be heard and they should be dealt with, and I think we heard them prior to the election," she said. "I think any woman who has felt violated or felt mistreated in any way - they have every right to speak up."

Whether Trump's election settled the matter was "for the people to decide," Haley said.

"I know that he was elected but women should always feel comfortable coming forward and we should all be willing to listen to them."

Tags: donald trump, nikki haley, harvey weinstein, metoo campaign
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Time magazine honours Kansas shooting hero who took bullet for Indian

Earlier in 2017, Grillot was honoured as ‘A True American Hero’ by the Indian-American community in Houston which raised USD100,000 to help him buy a house in his hometown Kansas. (Photo: AP)
 

Here are the health benefits of having Japanese cuisine

Japan’s food habits are praised for their brevity and simplicity.
 

Samsung to adopt new 21:9 aspect ratio display for Galaxy S9

Image: LetsGoDigital
 

Here are the 7 great escapes in prison history

Beasley is yet to be caught by authorities, the 10 most daring and amazing escapes from prison in history. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Wedding date, venue and invitees for Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma's impending marriage

Since the time it was first reported that Team India skipper Virat Kohli will take a break from his cricket commitments, the rumours of his wedding with Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma started doing rounds. (Photo:Deccan Chronicle)
 

David Beckham hopes son Brooklyn will deal with tattoo ‘hiccups’

The 42-year-old sportsperson says he is glad he has never gone wrong with tattoos . (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Time magazine honours Kansas shooting hero who took bullet for Indian

Earlier in 2017, Grillot was honoured as ‘A True American Hero’ by the Indian-American community in Houston which raised USD100,000 to help him buy a house in his hometown Kansas. (Photo: AP)

India to seek permanent solution to food stock problems at WTO meet

Suresh Prabhu also pitched for special safeguard mechanism, an instrument which would help the developing countries to deal with import surges and price dips.(Photo: File)

Hitman for Pablo Escobar re-arrested for partying, violating parole

Jhon Jairo Velasquez, known by his nickname Popeye, was paroled in 2014 after confessing to hundreds of murders. (Photo: AP)

US ‘sanctuary for Americans not criminal aliens’: Donald Trump

Trump said every Senator and Congressman will have to make a choice: do they want to protect American citizens or do they want to protect ‘criminal aliens.’ (Photo: File)

‘Moment in our arms, lifetime in our hearts’: Sherin Mathews’ gravesite revealed

Sources close to the family told WFAA television network that they wanted to wait until the headstone had arrived before releasing the location to the public. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham