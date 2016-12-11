World, America

ExxonMobil CEO is Donald Trump's top pick for US Secretary of State

AFP
Published Dec 11, 2016, 8:35 am IST
Updated Dec 11, 2016, 8:36 am IST
Tillerson, 64, is an oil executive with extensive experience in international negotiations and a business relationship with Vladimir Putin.
In this Friday, March 27, 2015 file photo, ExxonMobil CEO Rex Tillerson delivers remarks on the release of a report by the National Petroleum Council on oil drilling in the Arctic, in Washington. (Photo: AP)
 In this Friday, March 27, 2015 file photo, ExxonMobil CEO Rex Tillerson delivers remarks on the release of a report by the National Petroleum Council on oil drilling in the Arctic, in Washington. (Photo: AP)

Washington: ExxonMobil President and CEO Rex Tillerson is President-elect Donald Trump's top pick for secretary of state, US media reported Saturday, with NBC reporting that Tillerson has already been chosen.

Tillerson, 64, is an oil executive with extensive experience in international negotiations and a business relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Trump has already made the choice, according to NBC News, citing two unnamed sources close to the transition process.

Asked in an interview with Fox News -- which will air in full on Sunday -- why it made sense to appoint a businessman as the nation's top diplomat, Trump said Tillerson is "much more than a business executive."

"I mean, he's a world-class player," the president-elect said. "He knows many of the players and he knows them well.

“He does massive deals in Russia. He does massive deals for the company, not for himself, for the company."

If he is officially nominated, Tillerson may face sharp questioning during confirmation hearings before the US Senate.

Republican Senator John McCain of Arizona on Saturday expressed "concerns" over Tillerson's links to Putin, whom the senator called "a thug and a murderer."

"We will have hearings on that issue and other issues concerning him will be examined," McCain told CNN. "That's the time to make up your mind as to whether to vote yes or no."

Former UN Ambassador John Bolton will be Tillerson's deputy secretary of state "for day-to-day management of the department," NBC News added, citing one unnamed source.

The sources cautioned NBC that nothing was final until Trump makes the official announcement, which will likely come next week.

Other media outlets, including CBS News and The Wall Street Journal, describe Tillerson as the leading candidate for the job of top US diplomat.

According to the Journal, citing unnamed people familiar with the matter, other candidates still being considered include Bolton, former Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney and former CIA director David Petraeus.

The outspoken former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani is no longer in the mix. Trump announced in a statement Friday that Giuliani had removed himself from the running.

Tags: exxonmobil, rex tillerson, donald trump, us secretary of state
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington

Lifestyle Gallery

Friendships between children and animals are beautiful because both know how to love in an uncomplicated way. That’s why photos showcasing 3-year-old Buddy and Labradoodle having fun doing things together are winning them fans on social media. (Photo: Instagram/ @reagandoodle)

Labradoodle’s bond with 3-year-old boy gives true friendship goals
The announcement of Trump as TIME magazine's person of the year triggered a Photoshop battle (Photo: Twitter/Instagram)

Here's what netizens did to Trump's person of the year cover
National Geographic curates some of best nature and adventure photographs on its Instagram account. Their top-notch images are the reason why they have more than 64 million followers. Here are some of the most-liked images that the National Geographic team has crowd-sourced from various contributors.

National Geographic's most-liked Instagram images of 2016
Chanjae Lee loved spending time with his grandchildren in Brazil and would drive them to school everyday. But things changed when their parents (Lee’s daughter and her husband) decided to move back to South Korea. (Photo: Instagram/ @drawings_for_my_grandchildren)

Korean man learns social media to share drawings with grandchildren
St Nicholas is celebrated in Europe as the bringer of gifts and Father Christmas and Santa Claus are derived from him (Photo: AP/Facebook)

Angels and demons in Prague streets for St. Nicholas Day
From Santa Run in Athens to Santa's flooding a skiing town in Maine, the festive season's arrival was marked with such events (Photo: AP/AFP)

People dressed as Santa Claus welcome festive season
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Samsung could launch two foldable smartphones next year: Reports

The rumoured foldable smartphone with dual-camera is expected to be unveiled at the Mobile World Conference (MWC) or the Consumer Electronic Show (CES).
 

Box office: Critics pan it but Befikre gets above average opening figures

A still from the film.
 

Virat Kohli is batting in his prime, says Murali Vijay

Murali Vijay said backing his instincts led to the turnaround. (Photo: Rajesh Jadhav/DC)
 

Facebook glitch reposts old statuses, photos without permission

A few people tweeted that the issue has something to do with the recent Facebook update on iOS
 

Russia declines Japanese dog diplomacy ahead of summit

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Japan PM Shinzo Abe. (Photo: AP)
 

Virat Kohli makes 2016 even more special with record-shattering feat

Playing his 11th Test this year, Kohli took 17 innings to join the likes of Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root and Alastair Cook in the list of cricketers who have scored 1000 runs or more in 2016. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

CIA assessment finds Putin helped Trump to win US elections

President-elect Donald Trump gives a thumbs up to supporters during a rally in Michigan. (Photo: AP)

Trump says CNN reporting on his show 'ridiculous' fake news

US President-elect Donald Trump (Photo: AP)

US: Sikh gala raises $2.5 lakh for 700 financially strapped Indian students

A Sikh gala in the US has raised USD 250,000 to fund scholarship for financially strapped students in Punjab and neighbouring states. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

India abstains from voting on UNGA resolution demanding ceasefire in Syria

India along with 35 other nations abstained from voting on a UN General Assembly resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire in Syria. (Photo: AP/File)

Court freezes Rio mayor's assets over Olympics golf course

Rio de Janeiro Mayor Eduardo Paes, left, and billionaire developer Pasquale Mauro attend a ceremony at the Olympic Golf Course in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham