search on deccanchronicle.com
World, America

‘Give Trump Tower, not Jerusalem to Israelis’: Muslims protest outside White House

AFP
Published Dec 9, 2017, 11:38 am IST
Updated Dec 9, 2017, 12:24 pm IST
Worshippers laid out their prayer mats at a park in front of the president’s residence.
Wearing traditional Palestinian keffiyeh scarves or the colours of the Palestinian flag, protesters also held placards denouncing Israeli occupation of East Jerusalem and the West Bank. (Photo: AFP)
 Wearing traditional Palestinian keffiyeh scarves or the colours of the Palestinian flag, protesters also held placards denouncing Israeli occupation of East Jerusalem and the West Bank. (Photo: AFP)

Washington: Hundreds of Muslims attended Friday prayers in front of the White House to protest President Donald Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

Responding to the call of American Muslim organizations, worshippers laid out their prayer mats at a park in front of the president’s residence.

 

Wearing traditional Palestinian keffiyeh scarves or the colours of the Palestinian flag, protesters also held placards denouncing Israeli occupation of East Jerusalem and the West Bank.

On Wednesday, Trump declared that the US recognizes Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and announced the relocation of the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem -- turning his back on decades of American and international diplomacy.

Read: Israeli air strikes kill 2, wound scores of Palestinians; US isolates in UN

“Trump does not own a piece of soil of Jerusalem and Palestine. He owns the Trump Tower. He can give it away to the Israelis,” Nihad Awad, executive director of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), said.

The president is “empowering Christian religious extremism in the US,” he added.

Speaking alongside other prominent figures from the American Muslim community during the protest, Awad called upon Trump to “put the American interests first, not those of a foreign power and its lobbies in the US.”

Another protester, Zaid al-Harasheh, said that Trump’s decision is “not for peace” and will “create more chaos.”

Trump’s declaration sparked anger across the Muslim world.

On Friday, clashes between thousands of Palestinians and Israeli security forces in the West Bank and on the Gaza Strip left two people dead and dozens more injured.

Israel seized control of Palestinian East Jerusalem from Jordan in 1967 and later annexed it, a move not recognized by the international community.

The Jewish state considers Jerusalem its undivided capital, but Palestinians believe East Jerusalem is illegally occupied and see it as the capital of their future state.

Tags: donald trump, american muslim organizations, jerusalem as capital, trump tower, israel-palestine conflict
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tendulkar, Yuvraj, SRK invited for Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma wedding at Milan hotel?

The speculation of Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma marriage refuses to die down as it is now learnt that a luxury hotel in Milan will host the marriage. (Photo: Deccan Chronicle)
 

Amidst marriage speculation, Anushka Sharma to join Virat Kohli in South Africa

While the reports of marriage in Europe continue to do the rounds, it is now learnt that Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma will be with her beau Virat Kohli during India’s tour of South Africa. (Photo: PTI)
 

Aussie gay couples register weddings on day one of marriage equality

Couples wanting to wed under the new law can lodge a notice to marry Saturday, but will have to wait a calendar month before exchanging vows. (Photo: AFP)
 

Ravindra Jadeja lashes out at a ‘gavaar’ fan on Twitter; here’s what happened

Ravindra Jadeja was earlier this week left in anger and was embarrassed when one of his fans called him ‘Ajay’ Jadeja (referring to former Indian cricketer) after the conclusion of the third Test against Sri Lanka.(Photo: AP)
 

Delhi air quality becomes 'poor' again

According to the Central Control Room for Air Quality Management of the CPCB, the concentration of nitrogen dioxide (NO2) breached the 24-hour safe limit of 80 micrograms per cubic metre (ug/m3). (Photo: AFP)
 

Prabhas reveals which actress makes him go 'wow' and she has a Baahubali connection

Prabhas is currently shooting for 'Saaho.'
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Donald Trump's medical records likely next year

US President Donald Trump

US: Sports doctor gets 60 yrs jail time for child porn, molesting girls

Larry Nassar’s sexual assault cases have rocked Michigan State University and the group that trains US Olympic gymnasts. (Photo: AP)

76 years since Pearl Harbor: Survivors attend solemn ceremony

The ceremony began with a moment of silence at 7:55 a.m. in honour of those who lost their lives the same time the attack began. (Photo: AP)

Amid Trump’s lambasting, director Christopher Wray defends FBI

Testifying before the Congressional committee, Wray said the agency was passionate and focused and in its work. (Photo: AP)

Going backwards: Trump govt moves to block transgender recruits to Pentagon

The government's filing calls for a partial delay specifically that the Pentagon does not accept transgender recruits from that date. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham