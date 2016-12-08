US: Teen sues foster parents for abusing him, breaking his fingers with pliers

The victim was rescued from the house of Wanda Sue Larson and her boyfriend Dorian Harper in North Carolina in 2013. (Representational Image)

North Carolina: A 15-year-old US teenager, who was tortured, abused and chained up with a dead chicken around his neck, has sued his foster parents for years of abuse they inflicted upon him.

According to a report in the Daily Mail, the victim was rescued from the house of Wanda Sue Larson and her boyfriend Dorian Harper in North Carolina in 2013.

After his rescue, the victim told investigators how he was abused by his foster parents. He told them that the accused burned his face with electrical wires, kept him in dirty blankets on the floor that was infested with animal faeces and even broke his fingers with pliers.

The victim, who has turned 15 now, has filed a lawsuit against his parents as well as Union County officials who had initially placed the boy in the accused’s care in 2005. Prior to the care, the victim stayed with his aunt after being separated from his mother when she moved to another state.

Soon after, the victim was placed in Larson and Harper’s care where the couple began abusing him.

In his statement, the victim also said that Harper had once injured him with needles and electric wires in order to ‘teach him a lesson’.

He also said that he was recently accused by the couple for the death of one of their chickens – and as a punishment he was made to tie the dead chicken around his neck.

Larson was jailed for 17 months after confessing to four counts of child abuse while Harper was sentenced to 10 and a half years in prison for child abuse, child cruelty and inflicting serious injuries on the victim with a weapon.

In an interview after the accused’s arrest, the victim said that he still had nightmares that at some point he would be forced to live with the couple again.