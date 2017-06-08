 LIVE !  :  Gunathilaka had anchored the Sri Lanka innings well, after Dickwella's wicket. (Photo: AP) LIVE| CT17 Ind vs SL: Umesh-Dhoni combine to affect Gunathilaka run out
 
Shifting explanations for my firing confuse, concern me: Former FBI chief

REUTERS
Published Jun 8, 2017, 8:46 pm IST
Updated Jun 8, 2017, 8:46 pm IST
James Comey was fired on May 9 by Trump over the Bureau's investigation of Russian meddling in US presidential poll.
Former FBI Director James Comey was sworn in during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill, Thursday, June 8, 2017, in Washington. (Photo: AP)
 Former FBI Director James Comey was sworn in during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill, Thursday, June 8, 2017, in Washington. (Photo: AP)

Washington: Former FBI chief James Comey said on Thursday that he found the shifting explanations for why President Donald Trump had fired him both confusing and concerning.

"When I was appointed FBI director in 2013, I understood that I served at the pleasure of the president," Comey told the Senate Intelligence Committee.

"On May the ninth, when I learned that I was fired, for that reason, I immediately came home as a private citizen," he said. "But then the explanations, the shifting explanations confused me and increasingly concerned me."

Tags: fbi, russian hacking, 2016 us presidential elections, james comey
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington

