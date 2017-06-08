Shifting explanations for my firing confuse, concern me: Former FBI chief

Former FBI Director James Comey was sworn in during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill, Thursday, June 8, 2017, in Washington. (Photo: AP)

Washington: Former FBI chief James Comey said on Thursday that he found the shifting explanations for why President Donald Trump had fired him both confusing and concerning.

"When I was appointed FBI director in 2013, I understood that I served at the pleasure of the president," Comey told the Senate Intelligence Committee.

"On May the ninth, when I learned that I was fired, for that reason, I immediately came home as a private citizen," he said. "But then the explanations, the shifting explanations confused me and increasingly concerned me."