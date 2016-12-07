World, America

Donald Trump beats Modi to become TIME Person of the Year for 2016

AP
Published Dec 7, 2016, 6:21 pm IST
Updated Dec 7, 2016, 6:42 pm IST
Time's managing editor Nancy Gibbs said Hillary Clinton was the Number 2 finalist
US President-elect Donald Trump. (Photo: AP)
 US President-elect Donald Trump. (Photo: AP)

US President-elect Donald Trump beat Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to become Time magazine's Person of the Year for 2016.

The president-elect's selection was announced Wednesday morning on NBC's "Today" show.

Modi was seen as the frontrunner for the title as he had won the online reader's poll for TIME Person of the Year 2016, beating out not just Trump, but a host of other world leaders too.

Modi had won with 18 per cent of the vote when the poll closed last night, getting significantly more votes than his closest contenders, including Obama, Trump and Wikileaks Founder Julian Assange, who all received 7 per cent of the 'yes' vote.

However, Time's editors decided Trump as the final Person of the Year. "For all of Trump’s public life, tastemakers and intellectuals have dismissed him as a vulgarian and carnival barker, a showman with big flash and little substance. But what those critics never understood was that their disdain gave him strength. For years, he fed off the disrespect and used it to grab more tabloid headlines, to connect to common people," the TIME magazine said in its article explaining why Trump won the title.

Tweet

The Manhattan real estate magnate went from fiery underdog to win the White House over Democrat Hillary Clinton. Trump won the Electoral College vote, while Clinton won the popular vote. Time's managing editor Nancy Gibbs said Clinton was the No. 2 finalist

Tags: time person of the year, trump, modi

Related Stories

Modi won with 18 per cent of the vote when the poll closed last night, getting significantly more votes than his closest contenders. (Photo: PTI)

Narendra Modi wins online reader's poll for TIME Person of the Year

Modi had been in the lead in this year’s online poll and according to the initial votes cast, he had got 21 per cent voting in his favour.
05 Dec 2016 11:44 AM

Nation Gallery

Hundreds of thousands of people thronged to Chennai on Tuesday to pay their last respects to Tamil Nadu’s late beloved leader, Jayaram Jayalalithaa. Draped in her favourite green colour saree, Jayalalithaa's body was put in a sandalwood casket and was taken to Marina beach, where she was laid to rest.

Jayalalithaa laid to rest with full state honours
Late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's fan frenzy had reached its peak at some places in the state when many AIADMK supporters pierced themselves with spears and hooks as penance for 'Amma' to return to power, when she celebrated her 67th birthday.

From body piercing to tattooing: A look at Jayalalithaa's fan frenzy!
Cries of 'Amma, Amma' from hundreds of AIADMK supporters rent the air outside Apollo Hospitals where J Jayalalithaa breathed her last after suffering a massive cardiac arrest.

Inconsolable Jaya supporters gather outside Rajaji Hall to pay last respects
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa breathed her last on Monday leaving scores of supporters distraught and wailing.

The life and times of J Jayalalithaa
Large numbers of AIADMK supporters thronged Apollo Hospital following information that ailing chief minister and party supremo Jayalalithaa suffered a cardiac arrest on Sunday after days of showing improvement.

Jayalalithaa critical, anxious supporters offer prayers; security beefed up
Bhopal is observing 32nd anniversary of gas leak tragedy on Saturday as 20,000 people died and scores of people were maimed for life after the Methyl Isocyanate gas was leaked from the pesticide plant of Union Carbide on the intervening night of Dec 2 and 3 in 1984. (Photos: PTI)

32 years on, Bhopal gas tragedy victims still await justice
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Virat Kohli’s tweet defending Anushka Sharma is 2016’s golden tweet

Virat Kohli tweet supporting Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma was declared as the ‘Golden Tweet’ of 2016. (Photo: PTI)
 

American author slammed for suggesting London has gone 'all Islamic'

She said she hadn't been to London in 20 years (Photo: Twitter)
 

They (Raees makers) are following us. I would have never done this: Rakesh Roshan

Shah Rukh Khan and hrithik and Rakesh Roshan.
 

Is Kylie Jenner the new Kim Kardashian of the Internet?

(Photo: Kylie Jenner's Instagram)
 

Ranveer to have his own wax statue, first amongst contemporaries to get one

The film, which also stars Vaani Kapoor, will release on December 09. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Passport robot tells applicant of Asian descent to open eyes

Photograph shared by Richard Lee on his Facebook account.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

'Obamacare' repeal-only would make 30 million uninsured: study

US President Barack Obama. (Photo: AP)

Airline chief arrested after Chapecoense FC's plane crash

A relative of LaMia pilot Marcelo Quiroga, who died in a plane crash in Colombia, holds his pictures as his remains arrive at the Viru Viru airport in Santa Cruz, Bolivia. (Photo: AP)

Michigan recount now in doubt; Pennsylvania sets hearing

Jill Stein at a news conference in front of the Trump Tower. (Photo: AP)

Trump picks James 'Mad Dog' Mattis to replace Ashton Carter as Defence Secretary

President-elect Donald Trump shakes hands with retired Marine Corps Gen. James Mattis as he leaves Trump National Golf Club Bedminster clubhouse in Bedminster. (Photo: AP)

'Iron Lady' Jayalalithaa inspiration for women: Tamils in US

Mortal remains of Jayalalithaa was laid to rest at MGR memorial. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham