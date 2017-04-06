World, America

US warns of 'own action' after Syria chemical massacre

AFP
Published Apr 6, 2017, 9:15 am IST
Updated Apr 6, 2017, 10:24 am IST
At least 86 people were killed early on Tuesday in rebel-held Khan Sheikhun in northern Syria.
Trump strongly urged then-president Barack Obama not to order military intervention against Bashar al-Assad's regime. (Photo: AP)
 Trump strongly urged then-president Barack Obama not to order military intervention against Bashar al-Assad's regime. (Photo: AP)

Washington: The United States and Russia were on a collision course over Syria on Wednesday after a horrific chemical attack so shocked President Donald Trump that Washington threatened unilateral US action.

At least 86 people were killed early on Tuesday in rebel-held Khan Sheikhun in northern Syria and dozens more were being treated after they were found convulsing and foaming at the mouth.

After previous major chemical attacks in Syria in 2013, Trump strongly urged then-president Barack Obama not to order military intervention against Bashar al-Assad's regime.

And he came to office promising both to improve ties with Assad's ally President Vladimir Putin of Russia and to focus US efforts in Syria solely on the defeat of the Islamic State group.

But on Wednesday -- as footage emerged of Syrian children choking to death in agony -- he declared that his view of the conflict had been changed by an attack that "cannot be tolerated."

"It crossed a lot of lines for me," Trump told reporters at a joint White House news conference with Jordan's King Abdullah, alluding to Obama's failure to enforce his own 2013 "red line."

"When you kill innocent children, innocent babies, little babies... that crosses many, many lines, beyond a red line, many, many lines," he warned.

"I will tell you, it's already happened, that my attitude towards Syria and Assad has changed very much... You're now talking about a whole different level."

Trump did not go into detail about what any US response to the atrocity would be -- and he has previously opposed deeper US military involvement in Syria's civil war.

Rethink support
The US ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, warned of unilateral action and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson urged Russia to rethink its support for Assad.

"There is no doubt in our mind that the Syrian regime under the leadership of Bashar al-Assad is responsible for this horrific attack," Tillerson told reporters.

"And we think it is time for the Russians to really think carefully about their continuing support for the Assad regime."

Tillerson is due in Moscow next week for talks that will now be clouded by the Khan Sheikhun controversy. At the United Nations, Haley was equally forthright.

"When the United Nations consistently fails in its duty to act collectively, there are times in the life of states that we are compelled to take our own action," she said.

The warning came during an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council called by France and Britain after the attack.

Haley, lashing out at Russia for failing to rein in its ally Syria, showed photographs of lifeless children choked in the attack.

"How many more children have to die before Russia cares?" she demanded. "If Russia has the influence in Syria that it claims to have, we need to see them use it."

'Categorically unacceptable'
Britain, France and the United States have presented a draft resolution demanding a full investigation of the attack.

Russia -- along with Iran -- is Syria's main diplomatic and military partner. And Moscow, true to form, said the draft text was "categorically unacceptable."

Failure to agree on a compromise text could prompt Russia to use its veto to block the draft resolution. Moscow has used its veto seven times to shield Syria from UN action.

The Western-backed draft text backs a probe by the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) and demands Syria provide information on its operations.

Russia's deputy ambassador Vladimir Safronkov told the UN council that the proposed resolution was hastily prepared and unnecessary, but voiced support for an inquiry.

"The main task now is to have an objective inquiry into what happened," he said. Russia turned up at negotiations with a rival draft resolution that made no reference to specific demands that Damascus cooperate with an inquiry, diplomats said.

Negotiations were continuing on the draft text and diplomats said there would not be a vote before Thursday at the earliest.

"We are talking about war crimes here, war crimes on a large scale, war crimes with chemical weapons," said French Ambassador Francois Delattre.

The British ambassador, Matthew Rycroft, told reporters he hoped council members would agree on a draft resolution by Thursday, but vowed to press for a vote regardless.

Moscow, which launched a military intervention in 2015 in support of Assad's forces, defended the government against accusations of responsibility for the attack.

It claimed the deaths were caused when a Syrian strike hit a "terrorist warehouse" for bombs containing "toxic substances" and pledged to maintain its military support for Assad.

Western experts have dismissed this claim as implausible, given the scale and nature of the casualties.

And a senior State Department official said: "Anyone with common sense and the ability to look at pictures knows that what the Russians are saying about the depot is not true."
 

'A gas so lethal'
Doctors said victims showed symptoms consistent with the use of a nerve agent such as sarin -- suspected to have been used by government forces in deadly attacks outside Damascus in 2013.

US officials have not said what kind of agent they think was used, but Trump said it was "a chemical gas that is so lethal, people were shocked to hear what gas it was."

If confirmed, the attack would be among the worst incidents of chemical weapons use in Syria's civil war, which has killed over 320,000 people since it began in March 2011.

Syria officially relinquished its chemical arsenal and signed the Chemical Weapons Convention in 2013 to avert military action after it was accused of an attack outside Damascus that killed hundreds.But there have been repeated allegations of chemical weapons use since.

Tags: chemical attack, donald trump
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington

Technology Gallery

Samsung launched the Galaxy S8 and the S8+ yesterday in its Unpacked event held in New York.

Behold the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+
Samsung will be officially launching the Galaxy S8 smartphone on March 29. However, before the release, we have accumulated images of the two models revealing its looks and features. (Photo: Winfuture)

Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus in full glory
Ahead of the new generation of Nokia feature phones we take a look at some of the famous phones they launched.

Nokia phones through the ages
As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 will deliver the 787 family’s preferred passenger experience and long range with up to 10 per cent better fuel use and emissions than the competition.

Boeing debuts 787-10, a new 330-passenger aircraft
Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Will only be back on field when I am 120 per cent fit: Virat Kohli

"The priority is Indian cricket with the Champions Trophy coming up and I don't want to take any risks,” said Royal Challengers Bangalore and Team India skipper Virat Kohli, who won’t play in the tenth edition for at least first two weeks following a shoulder injury he sustained during the third India versus Australia Test in Ranchi last month. (Photo: BCCI)
 

IPL 2017 points table: Sunrisers Hyderabad march into the lead

The 47-day event, which will have 60 matches across 10 different venues, will get over on May 21 with the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Uppal hosting the IPL 10 final. (Photo: IPL Twitter)
 

IPL 2017: Rashid Khan is a fantastic prospect for Afghanistan: SRH's David Warner

Making his IPL debut, Rashid Khan scalped two wickets as David Warner-led Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Royal Challengers Bangalore. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Comedian Biswa Kalyan talks about depression after Bengaluru youth's suicide

He wrote how his life was filled with setbacks (Photo: Facebook)
 

Indian woman doctor in UAE wins lottery worth Rs 17.5 crores

Since six months ago, her husband has been buying tickets online under her name and so far, 50 coupons have been purchased. (Photo: Representational/File)
 

Wanted: Phone operator for Queen Elizabeth II to handle 4,000 calls per week

Queen Elizabeth II (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Trump drops chief strategist Steve Bannon from National Security Council

Donald Trump's chief startegist Steve Bannon. (Photo: AP)

US: Father of boy missing 20 years pleads guilty to manslaughter

Jaylin Kema pleaded guilty last year to manslaughter in the first official confirmation that the child was dead. (Representational image)

US:10 held for duping Americans and Indians of USD 9 million

Two others named Javidnezhad and Akbari are absconding and have been charged. (File Photo)

Michelle Obama’s hair is all the rage

Michelle Obama

Donald Trump removes Steve Bannon from National Security Council

Steve Bannon (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham