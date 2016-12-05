US: Male prostitute chops off man's penis, leaves him for dead

The victim was left to bleed and was found by a neighbour in the bathtub of his apartment in Claremont, New York. (Photo: Representational Image)

New York: A 32-year-old male prostitute is accused of chopping off a 68-year-old man’s penis at an apartment in US when the later refused to pay him for sex. The pair is believed to have slept together previously.

The victim was left to bleed and was found by a neighbour in the bathtub of his apartment in Claremont, New York. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accused, Jerry Pagan was arrested near the crime scene. According to the New York Daily reports, he confessed that he had planned to eat the severed penis after the brutal attack.

Pagan admitted that he chopped of the victim’s penis with scissors. However, cops found several knives in the kitchen. Pagan was charged with second-degree murder for this hideous act.