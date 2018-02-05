search on deccanchronicle.com
World, America

Firing officials over FBI probe can lead to ‘confrontation’: Democrats warn Trump

AFP
Published Feb 5, 2018, 1:29 pm IST
Updated Feb 5, 2018, 1:32 pm IST
The warnings came two days after the Republican-led House intelligence committee released a declassified memo.
Declassified memo claims that Democrat-funded research prompted the FBI to spy on a former Trump campaign aide, Carter Page. (Photo: File)
 Declassified memo claims that Democrat-funded research prompted the FBI to spy on a former Trump campaign aide, Carter Page. (Photo: File)

Washington: Democrats Monday cautioned President Donald Trump that firing top law enforcement officials over the investigation into his campaign's links to Russia could spark a dangerous "confrontation," as Republican lawmakers broke ranks to say the probe should go on unhindered.

The warnings came two days after the Republican-led House intelligence committee released a declassified memo that claims Democrat-funded research prompted the FBI to spy on a former Trump campaign aide, Carter Page.

 

Democrats stoutly resisted the memo's release, saying it was "deliberately misleading" and possibly intended to lay the groundwork for Trump to fire senior officials and subvert the Russia election meddling investigation led by Robert Mueller.

In a sign of an emerging split in the president's party, four Republican members of the intelligence committee -- Representatives Trey Gowdy, Chris Stewart, Will Hurd and Brad Wenstrup -- said Monday that the memo should not be allowed to undermine Mueller's investigation.

Dick Durbin, the number two Senate Democrat, warned Monday that any move by Trump against senior law enforcement officials involved in the inquiry could have grave consequences.

"The question at that moment is whether or not the majority Republicans in the House and the Senate will stand up for the rule of law and the Constitution if the president takes that extreme position," Durbin said on CNN's "State of the Union."

"If the president takes this extreme action, I'm afraid that it could lead to a confrontation we do not need in America."

Durbin contested the suggestion that the FBI's application to a special court for authority to surveil Page failed to note that the request was based partly on a dossier funded by Democrats.

The senior Democrat on the intelligence committee, Representative Adam Schiff, insisted that "the court was notified there was a political actor involved."

Tags: donald trump, fbi, robert mueller, russia probe
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Dad’s incestuous relationship with daughter exposed when wife reads her journal

When confronted, he told his wife about the affair and moved 150 miles with his daughter to North Carolina.
 

Scientists warn Earth's magnetic field could be about to flip upside down

Earth's magnetic field could be about to flip upside down, researchers warn. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

New trial set to test if green tea, tomato juice could reduce risk of prostate cancer

Tomato juice and green tea could potentially help treat prostate cancer. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Rush before iPhones become expensive, hefty discounts available on Amazon

The flagship iPhone X, which was launched at a starting price of Rs 89,000, is currently available for Rs 85,991 for the 64GB variant. (Representative Image: iPhone 8)
 

Chef Kelvin Cheung proves yogurt can be more than just a snack

Yogurt is a high dairy and high fat product that can be used in healthy meal plans according to the Chef. (Photos: Alfea Jamal/ Epigamia)
 

Apple hikes iPhone prices in India

Apple iPhone X hiked to Rs 95,390 from Rs 89,000.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

White House deadlocked over immigration, spending impasse

Trump vowed during his State of the Union address last week to ‘extend an open hand’ to both parties in pursuing an immigration deal that shields 1.8 million undocumented migrants from deportation. (Photo: AP)

Amtrak train crashes in South Carolina killing 2, 116 injured

The Silver Star was on its way from New York to Miami with nearly 150 people aboard around 2:45 am when it plowed into the CSX train at an estimated 59 mph. (Photo: AP)

FBI’s Russia probe complicates further as Trump nods yes to explosive memo

Trump has called the investigation a ‘witch hunt,’ denying any collusion with Russia or obstruction of justice. (Photo: File)

US President Donald Trump accuses FBI of pro-Democrat bias

US President Donald Trump (Photo: AP)

Face of Money: After Putin, Ukrainian artists carve Trump’s face in coins

Threats forced Daria Marchenko, 35, and Daniel Green, 34, to leave their homeland in November 2016. They now lead an itinerant life, travelling and exhibiting their work in the United States and Latin America. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham